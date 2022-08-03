Outcrop Silver & Gold : Interim MD&A

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 The following is management's discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial conditions ("MD&A") of Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation. (the "Company", or "Outcrop") and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Report"), and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2021 and 2020, all of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The financial information in this MD&A is derived from the Financial Report prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The MD&A contains information to July 29, 2022. Overall Performance Description of Business and Overview of Projects Outcrop is an exploration company active in Colombia with an emphasis on generating silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. The highlights of the Company's activities in the nine months ended May 31, 2022, and up to the date of this MD&A include: Completed a financing for gross proceeds of $6,900,000 by issuing 25,555,555 units of the Company at a price of $0.27 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, which is exercisable at $0.37 into one common share for a period of 24 months. The Company also issued 1,200,001 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 for a period of 24 months. The Company issued a total of 1,100,000 common shares following the exercise of stock options and warrants for gross proceeds of $132,250. The Company issued 1,341,500 common shares under its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $413,556. The National Mining Agency of Colombia granted new titles comprising 5,046 hectares at the 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project. The Company now holds a total of 5,988 hectares of titles to conduct exploration drilling along the main trend of veins that run from north of the historic Royal Santa Ana Mines southwest 18 kilometres to the Frias Mine. The Company advanced seven new vein targets north and south of Santa Ana with samples showing significant gold and silver concentrations up to 64.75 g Au/t and 5,242 g Ag/t in vein and shear outcrop and surface float of eroded vein cobbles. Drilling continued throughout the period at Santa Ana. Results included expanding the Megapozo shoot by 100 metres to the northwest and down-plunge to over 480 metres, and expanding to eleven the number of high grade shoots discovered The Company discovered two new shoots, La Abeja and Isabela, with discovery holes including 2.2 metres at 2,720 grams silver equivalent and 1.22 grams silver equivalent per tonne respectively. La Abeja and Isabela brought a total of ten high-grade shoots comprising the Santa Ana discovery.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. Management Discussion and Analysis For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 Drilling in Maras defined the eleventh high-grade shoot with notable drill intercepts to 3.0 metres at 774 grams silver equivalent per tonne and 1.85 metres at 7,608 g eq Ag/t. The Company conducted initial metallurgical tests on Santa Ana mineralized core. The results show favorable floatation characteristics and also gravity component to recovery in any potential future milling scenario. Petrographic and fluid inclusion studies show at least three complimentary phases of precious metal mineralization, including earlier mesozonal events and a later epithermal event. In January, the Company announced its plan to provide a maiden resource estimate before the end of 2022. Colombia Update Santa Ana Project The 100% owned Santa Ana project comprises over 36,000 hectares located in the Municipality of Falan, Tolima Department, Colombia, approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the town of Mariquita and 190 kilometres from Bogota, Colombia's capital city. The Santa Ana Project consists of five regional parallel scale vein systems across a trend 12 kilometres wide and 30 kilometres long, and covers a significant part of the Mariquita District, the highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, where mining records date back to at least 1585. Under colonial Spanish era control of the mines, silver grades were reported to be among the highest in Latin America with the fourteen mines of Santa Ana producing average smelter returns of 4,300 g Ag/t from veins averaging 1.4 metres wide. These colonial mines are on property controlled by Outcrop. Historic mining depths, structural controls, host rocks and vein textures support a geologic and exploration model for a composite mesothermal and epithermal vein system having mineralization that likely extends to great depth. At Santa Ana it is unlikely that there is sharp elevation restriction common to high-grade zones in many epithermal systems with no mesozonal component. At the core Royal Santa Ana project, located at the northern extent of just one of the regional vein systems controlled by Outcrop, thirteen high grade shoots have been discovered - La Ivana hanging-wall and footwall (La Porfia vein system); San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan (Royal Santa Ana vein systems); El Dorado (El Dorado and El Paraiso vein systems) and Megapozo (El Paraiso vein system). Each zone commonly contains multiple parallel veins. The veins can show both high-grade silver and high-grade gold mineralization and may be both low and high angle depending on local controls. Drilling indicates that mineralization extends from surface or near surface to depths of at least 300 to 450 metres. Outcrop currently has three drill rigs mobilized on the Santa Ana project and has obtained promising results from targets showing thirteen high-grade shoot discoveries to date. Drill results indicate that each of the thirteen discovered shoots are exceptional in size for structural dilation, pinch and swell epithermal vein systems, each measuring greater than 250 metres in surface trace and over 250 metres down-dip, and that all shoots are open in one or more directions along their surface trace and all are open at depth. It is expected that deeper drilling of each shoot will significantly increase its current size. A total of 183 holes have been drilled on Santa Ana for a total of 29,510 metres. La Ivana has delineation spacing of drill-holes. Outcrop has completed the first three phases of its drilling program at Santa Ana and has announced the commencement of another 18,000 metre phase four drill program on the project. Phase four will test a pipeline of greenfield targets identified through systematic target review and ranking. The greenfield targets are well advanced and drill testing will begin in early 2022. Ground and airborne geophysical surveys have been completed to identify vein structures to follow up with surface exploration. The geophysical survey footprint covers four historic mine areas. Geophysical anomalies that have the same character as known mine areas will be prioritized for follow-up with prospecting and mapping. Antares Project Outcrop Gold acquired the Antares Project in 2015 as a result of a grass-roots exploration program using the Gramalote deposit as an exploration model. Antares displays numerous large, historic hydraulically 2

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. Management Discussion and Analysis For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 mined excavation of bulk mineralized weathered granite. These excavations align within a northeast- trending structural zone up to hundreds of metres wide. Large excavations of bulk mineralized granite are seen at both Antares and on the Gramalote Project 30 kilometres to the northeast of Antares. Outcrop Gold made four applications on its own and then subsequently signed a Lease Agreement with Activos Mineros de Colombia S.A.S. to acquire six additional applications contiguous to Outcrop's applications. The combined project area covers 10,500 hectares. In 2017 and 2018, joint venture partner IAMGOLD conducted surface exploration work on the project. Their work produced a large and significant gold in soils anomaly over four kilometres long that provides a drill- ready target. Importantly, in early 2018, AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold"; NYSE: AU) received all operating permits for the Gramalote open pit gold mine. Antares has less environmental and social sensitivities than Gramalote. Argelia Project The Argelia Project are mining applications that provide a target for multiple intermediate sulfidation epithermal veins within a structural corridor that extends at least 2.5 kilometres by 2.5 kilometres. At least eight distinct veins are inferred but working suggests more veins remain to be identified. The veins typically range from 0.25 to 3.5 metres in width. Reconnaissance samples range from 0.51 g Au/t to 40 g Au/t. Silver to gold ratio is approximately 5 to 1 or higher. Public records show that a private British mining company mined and produced gold on the project prior to 1950. The workings presumed to represent this activity have two levels spaced approximately 100 metres apart in elevation. The upper level shows assays of 22.5 g AU/t over a 3.5 metre wide vein. The lower level shows 20 g Au/t over a two-metre-wide vein. The strongly mineralized veins on two levels probably reflect a continuous high-grade shoot providing an immediate drill target. Oribella Project Oribella adjoins Orosur Mining Inc.'s ("Orosur"; TSX/AIM: OMI) Anza Project, which contains the APTA vein deposit and the Charrascala porphyry-epithermal anomalies. Orosur recently reported drill results from the APTA vein including 59.55 metres of 9.61 g Au/t (source: Orosur press release dated July 6, 2021). Oribella also extends to within three kilometres of Royal Road's Nuevo Guintar Project where epithermal mineralization is reported in two drill-holes (source: AngloGold Q3-2017, "Exploration Update"). Anza is currently operated as a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Newmont Gold Mining Company and Orosur. The APTA structures are inferred to project onto Oribella. The Oribella mineral system appears to include epithermal veins and replacements superposed on a large breccia and basalt hosted "wall-rock" gold and copper porphyry system. The projects surrounding Oribella appear to also include epithermal and porphyry- style mineralization. Mallama Project The Mallama Project is part of a large district that contains more than 30 mapped intermediate sulfidation epithermal veins with strike lengths of over four kilometres. In 1984, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency ("JICA") mapped, sampled, and drilled a portion of the larger vein system, of which the Mallama Project covers a part. The El Diamante Mine is just north of Outcrop's Mallama Project and has been active for more than 30 years. The gold at El Diamante, in particular, is associated with pyrite and quartz and secondarily with sphalerite, and galena. The Diamante Mine veins and Mallama property veins share similar characteristics and Diamante is probably part of the larger Mallama vein system. Historic sampling presented by the owners of the titles on the Mallama Project shows vein grades ranging from 33 g Au/t to 87 g Au/t with silver occurring on an average ratio of 10 to 1 silver to gold. Limited confirmation sampling assays by Outcrop geologists shows 42 g Au/t over 0.5 metres in an active artisan mine that displays numerous parallel veins. Preliminary work by Outcrop shows significant mineralization in the Bombona Zone where systematic sampling in an area of sublevel production shows 15 samples with a weighted average grade of 23.2 g Au/t 3

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. Management Discussion and Analysis For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 182.3 g Ag/t over an average of 0.69 metre vein width. Soil sampling conducted by JICA shows that the Bombona Zone correlates well with gold anomalies in soils, and eight or more parallel veins can be inferred adjacent the Bombona vein. Aligned artisanal workings suggest the Bombona Zone extends for up to four kilometres in length. Outcrop has done sufficient underground sampling in the Bombona Zone within Mallama to indicate artisan mines are producing at in-situ grades of 22 g Au/t with silver at an approximate 4 to 1 ratio. The Bombona Zone consists of a package of seven or more parallel veins of approximately one metre width, and local informal miners have workings on at least three veins. The Bombona Zone displays production portals on at least three separate veins. The historic mine workings extend within a zone over two kilometres long and drill-ready targets are provided. Outcrop has initiated a Consulta Previa, an administrative requirement, to consult with indigenous peoples with traditional households on mining concessions, including those that make up Mallama. A portion of the project must also be subtracted from the forestry reserve. Outcrop has initiated joint meetings with the indigenous leaders and informal miners in the Bombona Zone to pursue social license to work on Mallama. Qualified Person The data disclosed in this MD&A has been reviewed and verified by Joseph Hebert, B.S.Geo. C.P.G., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. 4