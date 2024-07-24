OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023

(unaudited)

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

Notes

May 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,690,129

$

3,230,315

Receivables

101,677

39,963

Advances and prepaid expenses

233,094

326,159

Deferred financing costs

-

54,699

4,024,900

3,651,136

Non-current assets

Equipment

6

90,317

153,448

Reclamation bond

31,649

-

Mineral properties

7

12,939,381

5,126,758

13,061,347

5,280,206

Total assets

$

17,086,247

$

8,931,342

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8

$

537,514

$

491,048

Current portion of lease liability

10

5,546

16,686

Total liabilities

$

543,060

$

507,734

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

11

$

77,680,753

$

65,724,062

Reserves

11

30,712,405

27,562,457

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,010)

(1,165)

Deficit

(91,809,961)

(84,861,746)

Total shareholders' equity

16,543,187

8,423,608

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

17,086,247

$

8,931,342

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Subsequent events

16

Approved for issue by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Ian Harris"

"Kevin Nishi"

Ian Harris, Director

Kevin Nishi, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Note

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Expenses

Exploration

7,12

$

842,904

$

802,050

$

2,624,486

$

4,278,776

Foreign exchange

(29,547)

(39,733)

(41,240)

20,616

General and administrative

12

331,534

299,769

998,547

910,533

Investor relations

199,147

160,468

441,221

546,242

Professional fees

12

223,567

154,438

523,356

357,649

Stock-based compensation

11,12

406,128

50,990

1,243,391

536,929

Wages and benefits

12

95,014

148,087

286,553

447,814

(2,068,747)

(1,576,069)

(6,076,314)

(7,098,559)

Other income (expenses)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of equipment

-

-

(1,832)

7,368

Interest income

635

397

1,590

1,810

Write-off of mineral properties

7

-

-

(871,659)

-

635

397

(871,901)

9,178

Loss for the period

(2,068,112)

(1,575,672)

(6,948,215)

(7,089,381)

Foreign currency translation

(17,489)

(60)

(38,845)

2,322

differences for foreign operations

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(2,085,601)

$

(1,575,732)

$

(6,987,060)

$

(7,087,059)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.04)

Weighed average number of common

277,312,391

202,575,700

251,018,136

192,681,865

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Nine months ended

May 31, 2024

May 31, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

$

(6,948,215)

$

(7,089,381)

Adjustments for items not involving cash:

Depreciation

61,299

41,639

Stock-based compensation

1,243,391

536,929

Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment

1,832

(7,368)

Interest expense

6,134

2,954

Write-down of mineral properties

871,659

-

Unrealized foreign exchange

(140,477)

5,094

(4,904,377)

(6,510,133)

Net changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(52,149)

(29,761)

Advances and prepaid expenses

122,247

(103,662)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(852,259)

(424,061)

Net cash and cash equivalents outflows from operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired on acquisition of Zacapa Transaction costs for acquisition of Zacapa Equipment acquisitions

Net cash and cash equivalent outflows from investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Shares issued

Share issue costs

Repayment of lease liability

Repayment of loans payable

Net cash and cash equivalent inflows from financing activities

(5,686,538) (7,067,617)

21,283

-

(127,788)

-

-

(43,901)

(106,505)

(43,901)

7,078,60811,567,628

(434,972)(706,264)

(13,614)(11,967)

(407,814)-

6,222,20810,849,397

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

30,649

(2,386)

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

459,814

3,735,493

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,230,315

1,239,346

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,690,129

$

4,974,839

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows - Note 15

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Number of

Share

Stock-Based

Warrant

DSU

Other

Deficit

Total

Shares

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Reserves

Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

Balance, August 31,

160,146,008

$

55,990,622

$

10,835,413

$

13,750,930

$

-

$

(1,711)

$

(75,423,358)

$

5,151,896

2022

Common shares issued

57,980,154

10,160,415

-

2,080,510

-

-

12,240,925

Warrants issued for

-

-

-

192,382

-

-

192,382

finder's fees

Share issue costs

-

(898,646)

-

-

-

-

(898,646)

Transfer of fair value of

-

286,017

-

(286,017)

-

-

-

warrants exercised

Transfer of fair value of

-

187,849

(187,849)

-

-

-

-

options exercised

Stock-based

-

-

536,929

-

-

-

536,929

compensation

Foreign currency

-

-

-

-

2,322

-

2,322

translation adjustment

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(7,089,381)

(7,089,381)

Balance, May 31, 2023

218,126,162

$

65,726,257

$

11,184,493

$

15,737,805

$

-

$

611

$

(82,512,739)

$

10,136,427

Balance, August 31,

218,126,162

$

65,724,062

$

11,824,652

$

15,737,805

$

$

(1,165)

$

(84,861,746)

$

8,423,608

2023

Common shares issued

39,882,000

5,970,608

-

1,108,000

-

-

7,078,608

Common shares issued

30,017,474

6,303,670

335,930

618,961

15,750

-

-

7,274,311

for acquisition

Warrants issued for

-

-

-

141,051

-

-

141,051

finder's fees

Share issue costs

-

(630,722)

-

-

-

-

(630,722)

Transfer of fair value of

-

199,425

-

(199,425)

-

-

-

warrants exercised

Transfer of fair value of

-

113,710

(113,710)

-

-

-

-

options exercised

Stock-based

-

-

1,243,391

-

-

-

1,243,391

compensation

Foreign currency

-

-

-

-

(38,845)

-

(38,845)

translation adjustment

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(6,948,215)

(6,948,215)

Balance, May 31, 2024

288,025,636

$

77,680,753

$

13,290,263

$

17,406,392

$

15,750

$

(40,010)

$

(91,809,961)

$

16,543,187

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

  1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
    Outcrop Gold & Silver Corporation ("Outcrop" or the "Company") is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol OCG.V. The Company's corporate registered and records office is located at #905 - 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia and USA. The Company has not placed any of its mineral properties into production and is therefore considered to be in the exploration stage. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended May 31, 2024, are comprised of the results of the Company and its subsidiaries.
    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business in the foreseeable future. The Company's ability to continue on a going concern basis beyond the next twelve months depends on its ability to successfully raise additional financing for the substantial capital expenditures required to achieve planned principal operations. While the Company has been successful in the past in obtaining financing, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be on terms acceptable to the Company. The Company anticipates it will need further funding to maintain its operations and activities for the next 12 months. These events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not reflect adjustments that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate, which could be material.
    There are many external factors that can adversely affect general workforces, economies and financial markets globally. Examples include, but are not limited to, the political conflict in other regions, and supply chain disruptions. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of adverse results of such external factors and its effect on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.
  2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
    Statement of compliance
    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with
    International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting using the Principles of IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023.
    Basis of measurement
    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.

6

.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

  1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)
    Functional and presentation currency
    The presentation currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar.
    Items included in the financial statements of each entity in the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the "functional currency"), which has been determined for each entity within the Company using an analysis of the consideration factors identified in IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. The functional currency of
    Outcrop, the parent company, is the Canadian dollar; that of the Company's US subsidiary, Miranda Gold USA, Inc. is the United States dollar. The functional currency of all the Company's Canadian subsidiaries is the Canadian dollar, and that of all the Colombian branch operations and Colombian simplified share companies is also the Canadian dollar.
    Use of estimates and judgments
    The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, significant judgments made by management were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, and in determining the impairment of the Miller Mountain property and in determining the acquisition of Zacapa Resources Ltd. ("Zacapa") was an asset acquisition as described below.
    Acquisition of a business
    The determination of whether a corporate entity or set of assets acquired, and liabilities assumed, constitute a business may require the Company to make certain judgements, taking into account all facts and circumstances. A business is presumed to be an integrated set of activities and assets capable of being conducted and managed for the purpose of providing a return in the form of dividends, lower costs, or economic benefits. The acquisition of Zacapa was determined to constitute an acquisition of assets (Note 5). The excess of consideration paid over the net assets of Zacapa received was allocated on a proportional basis to the mineral properties acquired, which constitutes management's determination of the relative importance of the properties to the Company.
  2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION
    The accounting policies applied by the Company in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied as at and for the year ended August 31, 2023, with the addition of the below.
    Acquisitions
    Asset acquisitions are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of the acquisition is measured at the aggregate of the fair values of assets transferred, liabilities incurred or assumed, and equity instruments issued by the Company at the date of acquisition. The acquiree's identifiable assets and liabilities assumed are recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date, or if the fair values

7

.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (continued)

exceed the consideration paid, then the consideration paid is allocated on a pro rata basis to the identifiable assets acquired based on their relative fair values.

New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted during the period

IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which will replace IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements aims to improve how companies communicate in their financial statements, with a focus on information about financial performance in the statement of profit or loss, in particular additional defined subtotals, disclosures about management-defined performance measures and new principles for aggregation and disaggregation of information. IFRS 18 is accompanied by limited amendments to the requirements in IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows. IFRS 18 is effective from 1 January 2027. Companies are permitted to apply IFRS 18 before that date.

The Company has performed an assessment of new standards issued by the IASB that are not yet effective and has determined that any other standards that have been issued would have no or very minimal impact on the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.

4. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Categories of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

Financial instruments are classified into one of the following categories: amortized cost; fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"); fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI").

The carrying values of the Company's financial instruments are classified into the following categories:

Financial Instrument

Category

May 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

Amortized cost

$

3,690,129

$

3,230,315

Receivables

Amortized cost

$

71,071

$

17,139

Reclamation bond

Amortized cost

$

31,649

$

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Amortized cost

$

537,514

$

491,048

Lease liability

Amortized cost

$

5,546

$

16,686

The Company's financial instruments recorded at fair value require disclosure about how the fair value was determined based on significant levels of inputs described in the following hierarchy:

Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities as of the reporting date. Active markets are those in which transactions occur in sufficient frequency and value to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis.

Level 2 - Pricing inputs are other than quoted prices in active markets included in Level 1. Prices in Level 2 are either directly or indirectly observable as of the reporting date. Level 2 valuations are based on inputs including quoted forward prices for commodities, time value and volatility factors, which can be substantially observed or corroborated in the marketplace.

Level 3 - Valuations with inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.

8

.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

  1. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT (continued)
    The recorded amounts for cash and cash equivalents, receivables, reclamation bond, accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature. The carrying value of the Company's lease liability approximates its fair value due to being discounted at a rate of interest that approximates market rates.
    Risk Management
    All aspects of the Company's risk management objectives and policies are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023.
  2. ACQUISITION OF ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD.
    On November 21, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Zacapa by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Zacapa had two common directors and two common officers with the company. As a result of the transaction, Zacapa Resources Ltd merged with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outcrop to become Outcrop US Ltd. ("Outcrop US"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. All the issued and outstanding common shares of
    Zacapa ("Zacapa Shares") were exchanged for common shares in the capital of Outcrop ("Outcrop Shares") on a four-for-one basis. All Zacapa's issued and outstanding warrants ("Zacapa Warrants"), options ("Zacapa Options") and deferred share units ("Zacapa DSUs") were exchanged for equivalent warrants ("Outcrop Warrants"), options ("Outcrop Options") and deferred share units ("Outcrop DSUs") of Outcrop, respectively, on substantially the same terms, on a four-for-one basis, and immediately cancelled.
    Consideration with a fair value of $7,402,099 was issued in exchange for all the issued and outstanding equity of Zacapa and is comprised as follows:
    • a total of 30,017,474 common shares of the Company at $0.21 per share ($6,303,670) (Note 11);
    • a total of 7,727,631 warrants of the Company, exercisable at prices ranging from $0.30 to $2.72 with expiry dates ranging from June 21, 2024 to July 7, 2026 ($618,961) (Note 11);
    • a total of 2,537,500 stock options of the Company, exercisable at prices ranging from $0.20 to $2.80 and expiry dates ranging from January 26, 2027 to July 18, 2028 ($335,930) (Note 11); and
    • a total of 75,000 DSUs of the Company ($15,750) (Note 11).

Transaction costs related to legal fees of $127,788 which were associated with the acquisition were recorded.

The acquisition of Zacapa constituted an asset acquisition and has been accounted for under the acquisition method in accordance with the guidance provided in IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"). The assets acquired did not qualify as a business according to the definition in IFRS 3, and therefore the acquisition did not constitute a business combination, but rather it is treated as a payment of equity consideration for the acquisition of Zacapa's net assets. The value of the consideration paid after allocation to the other net assets acquired, was allocated to mineral properties, all of which are located in the United States.

9

.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

5. ACQUISITION OF ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. (continued)

The total consideration for the acquisition of the assets and liabilities assumed on acquisition was as follows:

Total

Cash

$

1,283

Restricted cash

20,000

Receivables

9,565

Prepaid expenses

29,182

Reclamation bond

31,790

Mineral properties

8,612,458

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(898,724)

Loans payable

(403,455)

7,402,099

Cost of acquisition:

Common shares

6,303,670

Warrants, stock options and DSUs

970,641

Transaction costs

127,788

Total acquisition costs

$

7,402,099

6. EQUIPMENT

Computer

Field

Right-of-use

TOTAL

Equipment

Equipment

asset

Cost

Balance at August 31, 2022

Assets acquired

Assets retired

Foreign exchange adjustments

Balance at August 31, 2023

Assets retired

Balance at May 31, 2024 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2022

Depreciation

Assets retired

Foreign exchange adjustments

Balance at August 31, 2023

Depreciation

Assets retired

Balance at May 31, 2024

Net book value, August 31, 2023 Net book value, May 31, 2024

$

166,488

$

184,418

$

51,986

$

402,892

-

90,139

-

90,139

-

(60,865)

-

(60,865)

172

1,788

-

1,960

$

166,660

$

215,480

$

51,986

$

434,126

(84,746)

(57,624)

-

(142,370)

$

81,914

$

157,856

$

51,986

$

291,756

$

146,331

$

88,910

$

6,933

$

242,174

8,280

46,864

3,466

58,610

-

(21,995)

-

(21,995)

101

1,788

-

1,889

$

154,712

$

115,567

$

10,399

$

280,678

2,778

22,480

36,041

61,299

(82,914)

(57,624)

-

(140,538)

$

74,576

$

80,423

$

46,440

$

201,439

$

11,948

$

99,913

$

41,587

$

153,448

$

7,338

$

77,433

$

5,546

$

90,317

10

.

