OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023
(unaudited)
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
Notes
May 31, 2024
August 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,690,129
$
3,230,315
Receivables
101,677
39,963
Advances and prepaid expenses
233,094
326,159
Deferred financing costs
-
54,699
4,024,900
3,651,136
Non-current assets
Equipment
6
90,317
153,448
Reclamation bond
31,649
-
Mineral properties
7
12,939,381
5,126,758
13,061,347
5,280,206
Total assets
$
17,086,247
$
8,931,342
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
$
537,514
$
491,048
Current portion of lease liability
10
5,546
16,686
Total liabilities
$
543,060
$
507,734
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
11
$
77,680,753
$
65,724,062
Reserves
11
30,712,405
27,562,457
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(40,010)
(1,165)
Deficit
(91,809,961)
(84,861,746)
Total shareholders' equity
16,543,187
8,423,608
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
17,086,247
$
8,931,342
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Subsequent events
16
Approved for issue by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Ian Harris"
"Kevin Nishi"
Ian Harris, Director
Kevin Nishi, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Note
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Expenses
Exploration
7,12
$
842,904
$
802,050
$
2,624,486
$
4,278,776
Foreign exchange
(29,547)
(39,733)
(41,240)
20,616
General and administrative
12
331,534
299,769
998,547
910,533
Investor relations
199,147
160,468
441,221
546,242
Professional fees
12
223,567
154,438
523,356
357,649
Stock-based compensation
11,12
406,128
50,990
1,243,391
536,929
Wages and benefits
12
95,014
148,087
286,553
447,814
(2,068,747)
(1,576,069)
(6,076,314)
(7,098,559)
Other income (expenses)
Gain/(loss) on disposal of equipment
-
-
(1,832)
7,368
Interest income
635
397
1,590
1,810
Write-off of mineral properties
7
-
-
(871,659)
-
635
397
(871,901)
9,178
Loss for the period
(2,068,112)
(1,575,672)
(6,948,215)
(7,089,381)
Foreign currency translation
(17,489)
(60)
(38,845)
2,322
differences for foreign operations
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(2,085,601)
$
(1,575,732)
$
(6,987,060)
$
(7,087,059)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.04)
Weighed average number of common
277,312,391
202,575,700
251,018,136
192,681,865
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
$
(6,948,215)
$
(7,089,381)
Adjustments for items not involving cash:
Depreciation
61,299
41,639
Stock-based compensation
1,243,391
536,929
Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment
1,832
(7,368)
Interest expense
6,134
2,954
Write-down of mineral properties
871,659
-
Unrealized foreign exchange
(140,477)
5,094
(4,904,377)
(6,510,133)
Net changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(52,149)
(29,761)
Advances and prepaid expenses
122,247
(103,662)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(852,259)
(424,061)
Net cash and cash equivalents outflows from operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired on acquisition of Zacapa Transaction costs for acquisition of Zacapa Equipment acquisitions
Net cash and cash equivalent outflows from investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Shares issued
Share issue costs
Repayment of lease liability
Repayment of loans payable
Net cash and cash equivalent inflows from financing activities
(5,686,538) (7,067,617)
21,283
-
(127,788)
-
-
(43,901)
(106,505)
(43,901)
7,078,60811,567,628
(434,972)(706,264)
(13,614)(11,967)
(407,814)-
6,222,20810,849,397
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
30,649
(2,386)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
459,814
3,735,493
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,230,315
1,239,346
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
3,690,129
$
4,974,839
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows - Note 15
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Number of
Share
Stock-Based
Warrant
DSU
Other
Deficit
Total
Shares
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
Balance, August 31,
160,146,008
$
55,990,622
$
10,835,413
$
13,750,930
$
-
$
(1,711)
$
(75,423,358)
$
5,151,896
2022
Common shares issued
57,980,154
10,160,415
-
2,080,510
-
-
12,240,925
Warrants issued for
-
-
-
192,382
-
-
192,382
finder's fees
Share issue costs
-
(898,646)
-
-
-
-
(898,646)
Transfer of fair value of
-
286,017
-
(286,017)
-
-
-
warrants exercised
Transfer of fair value of
-
187,849
(187,849)
-
-
-
-
options exercised
Stock-based
-
-
536,929
-
-
-
536,929
compensation
Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
2,322
-
2,322
translation adjustment
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(7,089,381)
(7,089,381)
Balance, May 31, 2023
218,126,162
$
65,726,257
$
11,184,493
$
15,737,805
$
-
$
611
$
(82,512,739)
$
10,136,427
Balance, August 31,
218,126,162
$
65,724,062
$
11,824,652
$
15,737,805
$
$
(1,165)
$
(84,861,746)
$
8,423,608
2023
Common shares issued
39,882,000
5,970,608
-
1,108,000
-
-
7,078,608
Common shares issued
30,017,474
6,303,670
335,930
618,961
15,750
-
-
7,274,311
for acquisition
Warrants issued for
-
-
-
141,051
-
-
141,051
finder's fees
Share issue costs
-
(630,722)
-
-
-
-
(630,722)
Transfer of fair value of
-
199,425
-
(199,425)
-
-
-
warrants exercised
Transfer of fair value of
-
113,710
(113,710)
-
-
-
-
options exercised
Stock-based
-
-
1,243,391
-
-
-
1,243,391
compensation
Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
(38,845)
-
(38,845)
translation adjustment
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(6,948,215)
(6,948,215)
Balance, May 31, 2024
288,025,636
$
77,680,753
$
13,290,263
$
17,406,392
$
15,750
$
(40,010)
$
(91,809,961)
$
16,543,187
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
-
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Outcrop Gold & Silver Corporation ("Outcrop" or the "Company") is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol OCG.V. The Company's corporate registered and records office is located at #905 - 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia and USA. The Company has not placed any of its mineral properties into production and is therefore considered to be in the exploration stage. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended May 31, 2024, are comprised of the results of the Company and its subsidiaries.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business in the foreseeable future. The Company's ability to continue on a going concern basis beyond the next twelve months depends on its ability to successfully raise additional financing for the substantial capital expenditures required to achieve planned principal operations. While the Company has been successful in the past in obtaining financing, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be on terms acceptable to the Company. The Company anticipates it will need further funding to maintain its operations and activities for the next 12 months. These events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not reflect adjustments that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate, which could be material.
There are many external factors that can adversely affect general workforces, economies and financial markets globally. Examples include, but are not limited to, the political conflict in other regions, and supply chain disruptions. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of adverse results of such external factors and its effect on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.
- BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Statement of compliance
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with
International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting using the Principles of IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023.
Basis of measurement
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
6
.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
-
BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)
Functional and presentation currency
The presentation currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar.
Items included in the financial statements of each entity in the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the "functional currency"), which has been determined for each entity within the Company using an analysis of the consideration factors identified in IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. The functional currency of
Outcrop, the parent company, is the Canadian dollar; that of the Company's US subsidiary, Miranda Gold USA, Inc. is the United States dollar. The functional currency of all the Company's Canadian subsidiaries is the Canadian dollar, and that of all the Colombian branch operations and Colombian simplified share companies is also the Canadian dollar.
Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, significant judgments made by management were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, and in determining the impairment of the Miller Mountain property and in determining the acquisition of Zacapa Resources Ltd. ("Zacapa") was an asset acquisition as described below.
Acquisition of a business
The determination of whether a corporate entity or set of assets acquired, and liabilities assumed, constitute a business may require the Company to make certain judgements, taking into account all facts and circumstances. A business is presumed to be an integrated set of activities and assets capable of being conducted and managed for the purpose of providing a return in the form of dividends, lower costs, or economic benefits. The acquisition of Zacapa was determined to constitute an acquisition of assets (Note 5). The excess of consideration paid over the net assets of Zacapa received was allocated on a proportional basis to the mineral properties acquired, which constitutes management's determination of the relative importance of the properties to the Company.
- MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION
The accounting policies applied by the Company in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied as at and for the year ended August 31, 2023, with the addition of the below.
Acquisitions
Asset acquisitions are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of the acquisition is measured at the aggregate of the fair values of assets transferred, liabilities incurred or assumed, and equity instruments issued by the Company at the date of acquisition. The acquiree's identifiable assets and liabilities assumed are recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date, or if the fair values
7
.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (continued)
exceed the consideration paid, then the consideration paid is allocated on a pro rata basis to the identifiable assets acquired based on their relative fair values.
New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted during the period
IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which will replace IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements aims to improve how companies communicate in their financial statements, with a focus on information about financial performance in the statement of profit or loss, in particular additional defined subtotals, disclosures about management-defined performance measures and new principles for aggregation and disaggregation of information. IFRS 18 is accompanied by limited amendments to the requirements in IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows. IFRS 18 is effective from 1 January 2027. Companies are permitted to apply IFRS 18 before that date.
The Company has performed an assessment of new standards issued by the IASB that are not yet effective and has determined that any other standards that have been issued would have no or very minimal impact on the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.
4. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT
Categories of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities
Financial instruments are classified into one of the following categories: amortized cost; fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"); fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI").
The carrying values of the Company's financial instruments are classified into the following categories:
Financial Instrument
Category
May 31, 2024
August 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
Amortized cost
$
3,690,129
$
3,230,315
Receivables
Amortized cost
$
71,071
$
17,139
Reclamation bond
Amortized cost
$
31,649
$
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Amortized cost
$
537,514
$
491,048
Lease liability
Amortized cost
$
5,546
$
16,686
The Company's financial instruments recorded at fair value require disclosure about how the fair value was determined based on significant levels of inputs described in the following hierarchy:
Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities as of the reporting date. Active markets are those in which transactions occur in sufficient frequency and value to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis.
Level 2 - Pricing inputs are other than quoted prices in active markets included in Level 1. Prices in Level 2 are either directly or indirectly observable as of the reporting date. Level 2 valuations are based on inputs including quoted forward prices for commodities, time value and volatility factors, which can be substantially observed or corroborated in the marketplace.
Level 3 - Valuations with inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.
8
.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
-
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT (continued)
The recorded amounts for cash and cash equivalents, receivables, reclamation bond, accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature. The carrying value of the Company's lease liability approximates its fair value due to being discounted at a rate of interest that approximates market rates.
Risk Management
All aspects of the Company's risk management objectives and policies are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023.
- ACQUISITION OF ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD.
On November 21, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Zacapa by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Zacapa had two common directors and two common officers with the company. As a result of the transaction, Zacapa Resources Ltd merged with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outcrop to become Outcrop US Ltd. ("Outcrop US"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. All the issued and outstanding common shares of
Zacapa ("Zacapa Shares") were exchanged for common shares in the capital of Outcrop ("Outcrop Shares") on a four-for-one basis. All Zacapa's issued and outstanding warrants ("Zacapa Warrants"), options ("Zacapa Options") and deferred share units ("Zacapa DSUs") were exchanged for equivalent warrants ("Outcrop Warrants"), options ("Outcrop Options") and deferred share units ("Outcrop DSUs") of Outcrop, respectively, on substantially the same terms, on a four-for-one basis, and immediately cancelled.
Consideration with a fair value of $7,402,099 was issued in exchange for all the issued and outstanding equity of Zacapa and is comprised as follows:
- a total of 30,017,474 common shares of the Company at $0.21 per share ($6,303,670) (Note 11);
- a total of 7,727,631 warrants of the Company, exercisable at prices ranging from $0.30 to $2.72 with expiry dates ranging from June 21, 2024 to July 7, 2026 ($618,961) (Note 11);
- a total of 2,537,500 stock options of the Company, exercisable at prices ranging from $0.20 to $2.80 and expiry dates ranging from January 26, 2027 to July 18, 2028 ($335,930) (Note 11); and
- a total of 75,000 DSUs of the Company ($15,750) (Note 11).
Transaction costs related to legal fees of $127,788 which were associated with the acquisition were recorded.
The acquisition of Zacapa constituted an asset acquisition and has been accounted for under the acquisition method in accordance with the guidance provided in IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"). The assets acquired did not qualify as a business according to the definition in IFRS 3, and therefore the acquisition did not constitute a business combination, but rather it is treated as a payment of equity consideration for the acquisition of Zacapa's net assets. The value of the consideration paid after allocation to the other net assets acquired, was allocated to mineral properties, all of which are located in the United States.
9
.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
5. ACQUISITION OF ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. (continued)
The total consideration for the acquisition of the assets and liabilities assumed on acquisition was as follows:
Total
Cash
$
1,283
Restricted cash
20,000
Receivables
9,565
Prepaid expenses
29,182
Reclamation bond
31,790
Mineral properties
8,612,458
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(898,724)
Loans payable
(403,455)
7,402,099
Cost of acquisition:
Common shares
6,303,670
Warrants, stock options and DSUs
970,641
Transaction costs
127,788
Total acquisition costs
$
7,402,099
6. EQUIPMENT
Computer
Field
Right-of-use
TOTAL
Equipment
Equipment
asset
Cost
Balance at August 31, 2022
Assets acquired
Assets retired
Foreign exchange adjustments
Balance at August 31, 2023
Assets retired
Balance at May 31, 2024 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2022
Depreciation
Assets retired
Foreign exchange adjustments
Balance at August 31, 2023
Depreciation
Assets retired
Balance at May 31, 2024
Net book value, August 31, 2023 Net book value, May 31, 2024
$
166,488
$
184,418
$
51,986
$
402,892
-
90,139
-
90,139
-
(60,865)
-
(60,865)
172
1,788
-
1,960
$
166,660
$
215,480
$
51,986
$
434,126
(84,746)
(57,624)
-
(142,370)
$
81,914
$
157,856
$
51,986
$
291,756
$
146,331
$
88,910
$
6,933
$
242,174
8,280
46,864
3,466
58,610
-
(21,995)
-
(21,995)
101
1,788
-
1,889
$
154,712
$
115,567
$
10,399
$
280,678
2,778
22,480
36,041
61,299
(82,914)
(57,624)
-
(140,538)
$
74,576
$
80,423
$
46,440
$
201,439
$
11,948
$
99,913
$
41,587
$
153,448
$
7,338
$
77,433
$
5,546
$
90,317
10
.
