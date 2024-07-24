OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (continued)

exceed the consideration paid, then the consideration paid is allocated on a pro rata basis to the identifiable assets acquired based on their relative fair values.

New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted during the period

IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which will replace IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements aims to improve how companies communicate in their financial statements, with a focus on information about financial performance in the statement of profit or loss, in particular additional defined subtotals, disclosures about management-defined performance measures and new principles for aggregation and disaggregation of information. IFRS 18 is accompanied by limited amendments to the requirements in IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows. IFRS 18 is effective from 1 January 2027. Companies are permitted to apply IFRS 18 before that date.

The Company has performed an assessment of new standards issued by the IASB that are not yet effective and has determined that any other standards that have been issued would have no or very minimal impact on the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.

4. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Categories of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

Financial instruments are classified into one of the following categories: amortized cost; fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"); fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI").

The carrying values of the Company's financial instruments are classified into the following categories:

Financial Instrument Category May 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents Amortized cost $ 3,690,129 $ 3,230,315 Receivables Amortized cost $ 71,071 $ 17,139 Reclamation bond Amortized cost $ 31,649 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Amortized cost $ 537,514 $ 491,048 Lease liability Amortized cost $ 5,546 $ 16,686

The Company's financial instruments recorded at fair value require disclosure about how the fair value was determined based on significant levels of inputs described in the following hierarchy:

Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities as of the reporting date. Active markets are those in which transactions occur in sufficient frequency and value to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis.

Level 2 - Pricing inputs are other than quoted prices in active markets included in Level 1. Prices in Level 2 are either directly or indirectly observable as of the reporting date. Level 2 valuations are based on inputs including quoted forward prices for commodities, time value and volatility factors, which can be substantially observed or corroborated in the marketplace.

Level 3 - Valuations with inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.

