OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2024
The following is management's discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial conditions ("MD&A") of Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (the "Company", or "Outcrop") and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023 (the "Financial Report"), and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2023 and 2022, all of which are available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The MD&A contains information to July 23, 2024.
Overall Performance
Description of Business and Overview of Projects
Outcrop is an exploration company active in Colombia with an emphasis on generating silver and gold projects with world-class discovery potential.
The highlights of the Company's activities in the nine months ended May 31, 2024, and up to the date of this MD&A include:
- On November 21, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Zacapa Resources Ltd. ("Zacapa") through the issuance of 30,017,474 common shares at $0.21 per share, 7,727,631 warrants, 2,537,500 options and 75,000 DSU in exchange for all the issued and outstanding equity of Zacapa for a total fair value of $7,274,311. Zacapa had two common directors and two common officers with the company. As a result of the transaction, Zacapa merged with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outcrop to become Outcrop US Limited ("Outcrop US"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
- The Company issued 12,577,500 common shares under its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $2,804,991. The ATM Program was established on September 6, 2023, and allows the Company to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares in the capital of the Company to the public from time to time at the prevailing market price when the common shares are issued.
- On March 14, 2024, the Company completed a public offering by issuing 23,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,450,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, which is exercisable at price of $0.22 for a period of 24 months.
- On April 5, 2024, the Company re-started drilling operations at Santa Ana, adding a second rig on May 30, 2024. The Company is exploring untested veins, such as the promising Aguilar-Guadual vein system. This comprehensive approach aims to underscore the scalability of the Santa Ana project and its potential for substantial resource growth. During the current quarter, the Company drilled 1,704 meters. As of the date of this report, the Company has drilled a total of 65,405 metres at Santa Ana.
- Initial drilling at the Aguilar vein system has shown promising results like the ones released on June 18, 2024, up to 776 g/t AgEq (Au:Ag ratio of 1:75) over 0.78 meters.
- On April 22, 2024, the Company announced the results from Gravimetric concentration from the metallurgical test work program. The gravimetric concentration successfully confirmed the recovery of gold and silver before conventional flotation processing. The resulting silver and gold gravimetric
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
concentrate yielded 2,883 g/t Ag and 164.12 g/t Au showing recoveries of 30% for gold and 7% for silver. The tails from the gravimetric concentration will be processed further using conventional flotation to improve the global recoveries at Santa Ana (97% gold and 93% silver).
Santa Ana Project
The 100% owned Santa Ana project comprises 27,000 hectares, 190 kilometres from Bogota, Colombia. Santa Ana consists of regional scale parallel vein systems across a trend 12 kilometres wide and 30 kilometres long covering a majority of the Mariquita District. The Mariquita District is Colombia's highest- grade primary silver district, where mining records date to at least 1585, with historic silver grades reported to be among the highest in Latin America from dozens of mines.
Santa Ana maiden resource estimate contains an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne silver equivalent and an inferred mineral resource of 13.5 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 435 grams per tonne silver equivalent, based on the NI 43- 101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, and prepared by AMC Mining Consultants. The resource is comprised of the seven vein systems (commonly containing multiple parallel veins and multiple ore shoots) discovered to date: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfida (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos and La Isabela.
Veins of comparable high-grade and thickness exist southwards, creating a robust trend of high-grade silver enrichment that extends for 30 kilometers. Outcrop Silver's exploration team has identified several additional veins based on high-grade samples from outcrop and historical workings that have yet to be drill tested. The company remains focused on identifying new vein targets with high-grade potential and adding substantially derisked mineralized silver-bearing veins that will increase the published maiden resource.
Outcrop Silver currently has two rigs mobilized on the Santa Ana Project and has obtained promising results from step-out targets along the 30 km main vein corridor, like the Aguilar vein system, located 5 kilometres away from the Mineral Resource Area. The Company's strategy is to test new target areas through big step-outs to show the path to substantially increase the mineral resources at Santa Ana.
A total of 370 holes have been drilled on Santa Ana for a total of 65,405 metres. Outcrop is currently drilling its 2024 drilling campaign targeting to test at least five of the more than eleven new vein drill targets, where outstanding channel samples from surface and old mine workings show encouraging results.
Kramer Project
Acquired on the acquisition of Zacapa in November 2023, the Kramer Hills ("Kramer") gold project centered on the past producing Shaharald oxide gold mine which is located on patented claims. Historical resources include five near-surface open pit oxide gold deposits that were permitted for exploitation in the late 1980s and contained approximately 7,500,000 tons at reported grades of 1.65 g/t gold for 375,000 ounces of oxide gold, at a stripping ratio of 0.55:1. Gold occurrences at Kramer extend over an area measuring 7.5 kilometres (northeast-southwest) by 8.5 kilometres (northwest-southeast) with a concentrated central area containing more than 54 historic shafts, 2.4 kilometres of tunnels, and numerous pits and trenches.
South Bullfrog Project
Acquired on the acquisition of Zacapa in November 2023, the South Bullfrog Project is located in Beatty, Nevada and is comprised of 488 unpatented mining claims (40 square kilometers) in the increasingly active Bullfrog Mining District near the town of Beatty. The Bullfrog District has seen rapid increases in gold resources over the past two years with total resources now in excess of 8.6 million ounces of gold. The Company's project area is 5 kilometres south of AngloGold Ashanti's North Bullfrog development project, and 11 kilometres west of AngloGold Ashanti's Motherlode, Merlin, and Silicon projects. AngloGold Ashanti holds a major land position in the district after acquiring Corvus Gold and Coeur Mining and is actively drilling the Silicon and Merlin projects (3.4 million ounces of gold). AngloGold Ashanti anticipates initial gold
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
production in 2025 at North Bullfrog followed by Silicon and potentially Merlin (AngloGoldAshanti-BMO Global 2022). Kinross and Augusta are also active in the district, with Augusta having recently acquired the
Reward Project from Waterton to complement redevelopment of the Bullfrog mine. Augusta Gold's Bullfrog
and Montgomery-Shoshone Mines adjacent to the South Bullfrog project have produced 2.26 million ounces of gold.
Qualified Person
The technical information disclosed in this MD&A has been reviewed and verified by Edwin Naranjo Sierra,
- Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Naranjo has a MSc degree in Earth Science and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Society of Economic Geologist.
Results of Operations
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023.
Significant or noteworthy expenditure differences between the periods include:
Nine months ended
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2023
Loss for the period
$
(6,948,215 )
$
(7,089,381 )
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(6,987,060 )
$
(7,087,059 )
Expenses for the period
$
(6,076,314 )
$
(7,098,559 )
Exploration and evaluation
2,624,486
4,278,776
Decrease due to less exploration activities at Santa Ana as drilling only
recommenced in Q3.
Investor relations
441,221
546,242
Decrease due to reduction in outreach activities in prior quarter.
Stock-based compensation
1,243,391
536,929
Increase due to 1.2 million more options granted during the first quarter of
fiscal 2024 versus the comparative period.
Write-off of mineral properties
871,659
Nil
The Company decided not to continue with its interest in the Miller
Mountain project.
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
Exploration and evaluation expenditure details for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023.
During the nine months ended May 31, 2024, the Company was focused on the Santa Ana Project where it continued its exploratory technical work and maintained its community outreach programs at the project site. During the nine months ended May 31, 2023, the Company was focused on the Santa Ana Project where it managed its drilling efforts and maintained its community outreach programs at the project site.
Nine months ended May 31, 2024
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
662,150
$
-
$
662,150
Payroll
1,277,673
10,025
1,287,698
Field Expenses and other
584,538
50,218
634,756
Technical consulting
39,882
-
39,882
Total
$
2,564,243
$
60,243
$
2,624,486
Nine months ended May 31, 2023
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
1,797,136
$
-
$
1,797,136
Payroll
669,323
566,041
1,235,364
Field Expenses and other
906,830
36,970
943,800
Technical consulting
163,033
139,443
302,476
Total
$
3,536,322
$
742,454
$
4,278,776
For the three months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023.
Significant or noteworthy expenditure differences between the periods include:
Three months ended
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2023
Loss for the period
(2,068,112 )
(1,575,672 )
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(2,085,601 )
$
(1,575,732 )
Expenses for the period
$
(2,068,747 )
$
(1,576,069 )
Stock-based compensation
406,128
50,990
Increase due to 1.2 million more option grants awarded during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 versus the comparative period.
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
Exploration and evaluation expenditure details for the three months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023.
During the three months ended May 31, 2024, the Company continued its exploratory technical work and maintained staffing for its community outreach programs at the Santa Ana Project. During the three months ended May 31, 2023, the Company continued its drilling efforts and maintained staffing for its community outreach programs at the Santa Ana Project.
Three months ended May 31, 2024
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
240,408
$
-
$
240,408
Payroll
369,546
132
369,678
Field Expenses and other
208,150
13,285
221,435
Technical consulting
11,383
-
11,383
Total
$
829,487
$
13,417
$
842,904
Three months ended May 31, 2023
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
85,088
$
-
$
85,088
Payroll
155,789
196,216
352,005
Field Expenses and other
282,318
3,796
286,114
Technical consulting
24,797
54,046
78,843
Total
$
547,992
$
254,058
$
802,050
Summary of Quarterly Results
The following is a summary of the Company's financial results for the eight most recently completed quarters:
May 31,
Feb 29,
Nov 30,
Aug 31,
May 31,
Feb 28,
Nov 30,
Aug 31,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
Nil
nil
nil
nil
nil
nil
nil
nil
Net loss for the period
(2,068,112)
(2,287,114)
(2,592,989) (2,349,007)
(1,575,672) (2,888,319)
(2,625,390) (3,354,008)
Basic and diluted loss per
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
share
Outcrop is a mineral exploration company. At this time, any issues of seasonality or market fluctuations have no material impact. Currently, Outcrop defers its mineral property acquisition costs and expenses both its exploration and project investigation costs, and its general and administration costs, which are included in the net loss for each quarter. The Company's treasury, in part, determines the level of exploration undertaken.
Three months ended May 31, 2024 / May 31, 2023 - During the three months ended May 31, 2024, the Company incurred a net loss of $2,068,112 as compared to a net loss of $1,575,672 for the three months ended May 31, 2023. The increase of $492,440 period over period is due primarily to an increase in professional fees and stock-basedcompensation. Professional fees increased by $69,129 as the Company has expanded its project portfolio. Stock-basedcompensation expense increased by $355,138 due to more stock options being granted during the current period.
Three months ended February 29, 2024 / February 28, 2023 - During the three months ended February
29, 2024, the Company's net loss of $2,287,114 was relatively consistent with the net loss incurred for the three months ended February 28, 2023. The decrease of $601,205 period over period is due primarily to a
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
$1,419,020 decrease in exploration activities, mostly at Santa Ana, as well as a reduction in investor relations expenses of $120,521 due primarily to current year reduction of outreach costs. These savings were offset by an increase of $145,967 in stock-based compensation expense due to higher grants awarded during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as well as mineral property costs of $871,659 associated with the Miller Mountain Project, which was written off during the current quarter.
Three months ended November 30, 2023 / November 30, 2022 - During the three months ended November 30, 2023, the Company's net loss of $2,592,989 was consistent with the net loss incurred for the three months ended November 30, 2022, with cost increases in professional fees and stock-basedcompensation offset by reductions in exploration and investor relations costs. Professional fees increased by $64,802 due primarily to the Zacapa acquisition. Stock-basedcompensation expense increased by $205,357 due to a higher fair value of options that vested in current period versus the comparative period. Exploration costs decreased by $276,124 due to decreased activity at the Santa Ana Project during the period. Investor relations costs decreased by $23,179 due to lower outreach activity during the current period.
Three months ended August 31, 2023 / August 31, 2022 - During the three months ended August 31, 2023, the Company incurred a net loss of $2,349,007 as compared to a net loss of $3,354,008 for the three months ended August 31, 2022. The decrease of $1,005,001 period over period is due primarily to a decrease in exploration activities at Santa Ana, as well as a reduction in investor relations expenses of $202,959 due primarily to current year reduction of outreach costs. These reductions were offset by increased stock-basedcompensation of $312,480 due to more stock options being granted during the current period.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
The Company's primary source of funds since incorporation has been through issues of its common stock and the exercise of common stock options and common stock share purchase warrants.
The Company does not anticipate mining revenues from the sale of mineral production in the near future. The Company's operations consist of the exploration and evaluation of mining properties and, as such, the Company's financial success will be dependent on the extent to which it can discover new mineral deposits. The Company anticipates seeking additional equity investment from time to time to fund its activities that cannot be funded through other means.
The Company has completed the financings set out below during the fiscal 2024 and 2023 years with no variance between projected use of proceeds and actual use of proceeds.
Date
Financing
Funding
Funding
Use of Proceeds
Variance1
(Gross)
(Net)
March 2024
Brokered Offered Units at $0.15
$
3,450,000
$
3,102,567
Santa Ana project exploration and
Nil
general corporate purposes
May 2023
Private Placement Units at $0.25
$
4,524,250
$
3,900,684
Santa Ana project exploration and
Nil
general corporate purposes
Sep 2022
Private Placement Units at $0.15
$
3,424,260
$
3,239,792
Santa Ana project exploration and
Nil
general corporate purposes
Mar 2022
Brokered Offering Units at $0.27
$
6,900,000
$
6,454,286
Santa Ana project exploration and
Nil
general corporate purposes
- There was no variance between projected use of proceeds and actual use of proceeds.
During the nine months ended May 31, 2024, the Company completed a public offering by issuing 23,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,450,000, issued 975,000 common shares following the exercise of stock options at prices between $0.10 - $0.22 per common share for gross proceeds of $127,000, issued 4,140,000 common shares following the exercise of warrants at prices of $0.22 per common share for gross proceeds of $910,800, issued 11,767,000 common shares under its at- the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $2,590,808 and acquired Zacapa through the issuance of 30,017,474 common shares at $0.21 per share, 7,727,630 warrants, 2,537,500
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
options and 75,000 DSUs in exchange for all the issued and outstanding equity of Zacapa for a total fair value of $7,274,311.
At the date of this MD&A, the Company has 290,251,136 common shares, 25,687,500 stock options (23,331,250 of which are exercisable), 76,939,232 share purchase warrants outstanding, and 37,500 DSUs. Additional cash would be raised if stock option holders and share purchase warrant holders chose to exercise these instruments.
The Company began the 2024 fiscal year with a cash balance of $3,230,315. During the nine months ended May 31, 2024, the Company expended $5,686,538 on operating activities, $106,505 on investing activities, and received $6,222,208 from financing activities, ending on May 31, 2024, with $3,690,129 in cash.
Nine months ended
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2023
Cash used in operating activities
$
(5,686,538)
$
(7,067,617)
Cash used in investing activities
$
(106,505)
$
(43,901)
Cash provided by financing activities
$
6,222,208
$
10,849,397
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
$
30,649
$
(2,386)
Change in cash during the period
$
459,814
$
3,735,493
Transactions with Related Parties
The Company's related parties consist of companies with directors and officers in common, and companies owned in whole or in part by executive officers and directors as follows:
Related Party Name
Nature of Transactions
Farris LLP ("Farris"), a company in which
Legal services
Jay Sujir is a partner
Slater Corporate Services Corporation
Cost reimbursement, Corporate Secretary, CFO,
("SCSC"), a company related to Ian Slater
corporate compliance services, accounting, and financial
reporting
Slater Capital Corporation ("SCC"), a
Loans payable
company related to Ian Slater
- The Company incurred the following fees in connection with companies owned or partially owned by directors. Expenses have been measured at the exchange amount, which is determined on a cost recovery basis.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost reimbursement - SCSC
150,000
120,000
450,000
360,000
Legal fees - Farris
3,001
131,770
135,794
137,928
Total
$
153,001
$
251,770
$
585,794
$
497,928
- Amounts owing to related parties are disclosed in Note 8 and 9. Other than the loans payable, all amounts are unsecured, with no specific terms of repayment.
- Compensation of directors and members of key management personnel, including amounts disclosed in Note 12(a) and (b) were as follows:
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2023
Exploration
$
54,905
$
57,807
$
196,440
$
172,506
Legal fees(1)
67,196
131,769
199,988
137,928
Reimbursement of expense(2)
6,767
2,869
33,688
59,123
Stock-based compensation
295,000
30,116
920,862
341,790
Wages and benefits
64,000
102,591
191,500
303,866
Total
$
487,868
$
325,152
$
1,542,478
$
1,015,213
- Amounts are included in professional fees and share issuance costs.
- Amount is included in general and administrative expenses and wages and benefits.
Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
-
Critical Accounting Estimates
Critical accounting estimates are estimates and assumptions made by management that may result in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next financial year and include, but are not limited to, the following:
Stock-based compensation and valuation of warrants
The fair value pricing of stock options and warrants issued are subject to the limitations of the Black- Scholes Option-Pricing Model that incorporates market data and involves uncertainty in estimates used by management in the assumptions. Because the Black-ScholesOption-Pricing Model requires the input of highly subjective assumptions, including the volatility of share prices, changes in subjective input assumptions can materially affect the fair value estimate.
- Critical Accounting Judgments
Information about critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the consolidated financial statements include, but are not limited to, the following:
Going concern presentation
Management has determined that the going concern presentation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they come due as discussed in Note 1, is appropriate.
Asset acquisition
The determination of whether a set of assets acquired and liabilities assumed constitute a business requires the Company to make certain judgments, taking into account all facts and circumstances. A business is presumed to be an integrated set of activities and assets capable of being conducted and managed for the purpose of providing a return in the form of dividends, lower costs, or economic benefits. The acquisitions of Malew Overseas S.A. and Zacapa were determined to constitute an acquisition of assets.
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
Carrying value and the recoverability of mineral properties
Management has determined that mineral property costs that have been capitalized may have future economic benefits and may be economically recoverable. Management uses several criteria in its assessments of economic recoverability and probability of future economic benefits including geological and other technical information, scoping and feasibility studies, accessibility of facilities, and existing permits. Further, management exercises judgment in determining whether or not impairment indicators exist for its mineral properties. The capitalized mineral property costs for the Lyra and Kuntur projects were written off during the year ended August 31, 2021 due to an inability to meet the criteria in its assessment.
Determination of functional currency
In accordance with IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, management has determined that the functional currency of the Company, its Canadian subsidiaries, and its Colombian branch operations and subsidiaries is the Canadian dollar, while the functional currency of its US subsidiary is the US dollar.
New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments Not Yet Effective
IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which will replace IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements aims to improve how companies communicate in their financial statements, with a focus on information about financial performance in the statement of profit or loss, in particular additional defined subtotals, disclosures about management-defined performance measures and new principles for aggregation and disaggregation of information. IFRS 18 is accompanied by limited amendments to the requirements in IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows. IFRS 18 is effective from 1 January 2027. Companies are permitted to apply IFRS 18 before that date.
The Company has performed an assessment of new standards issued by the IASB that are not yet effective and has determined that any other standards that have been issued would have no or very minimal impact on the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.
Financial Instruments and Risk Management
Financial assets
Financial assets are classified at initial recognition as: amortized cost, fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), or fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"). The classification depends on the Company's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics. For assets measured at fair value, gains and losses will either be recorded in profit and loss or other comprehensive income.
- Amortized cost - A financial asset is measured at amortized cost if the objective of the business model is to hold the financial asset for the collection of contractual cash flows, and the asset's contractual cash flows are comprised solely of payments of principal and interest. They are classified as current assets or non-current assets based on their maturity date and are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently carried at amortized cost less any impairment.
- FVTPL - Financial assets carried at FVTPL are initially recorded at fair value and transaction costs are expensed in profit or loss. Realized and unrealized gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of the financial asset held at FVTPL are included in profit or loss in the period in which they arise. Derivatives are also categorized as FVTPL unless they are designated as hedges.
- FVOCI - Investments in equity instruments at FVOCI are initially recognized at fair value plus transaction costs. Subsequently, they are measured at fair value, with gains and losses arising from changes in fair value recognized in other comprehensive income. There is no subsequent
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the nine months ended May 31, 2024
reclassification of the fair value gains and losses to profit or loss following derecognition of the investment.
- Derivatives embedded in contracts where the host is a financial asset are never separated. Instead, the hybrid financial instrument as a whole is assessed for classification.
Impairment
An "expected credit loss" impairment model applies which requires a loss allowance to be recognized based on expected credit losses. The estimated present value of future cash flows associated with the asset is determined and an impairment loss is recognized for the difference between this amount and the carrying amount as follows: the carrying amount of the asset is reduced to the estimated present value of the future cash flows associated with the asset, discounted at the financial asset's original effective interest rate, either directly or through the use of an allowance account, and the resulting loss is recognized in profit or loss for the period.
In a subsequent period, if the amount of the impairment loss related to financial assets measured at amortized cost decreases, the previously recognized impairment loss is reversed through profit or loss to the extent that the carrying amount of the investment at the date the impairment is reversed does not exceed what the amortized cost would have been had the impairment not been recognized.
Financial liabilities
Financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost, unless they are required to be measured at FVTPL, or the Company has opted to measure at FVTPL.
Fair Value Hierarchy
The Company's financial instruments recorded at fair value require disclosure about how the fair value was determined based on significant levels of inputs described in the following hierarchy:
Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities as of the reporting date. Active markets are those in which transactions occur in sufficient frequency and value to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis.
Level 2 - Pricing inputs are other than quoted prices in active markets included in Level 1. Prices in Level 2 are either directly or indirectly observable as of the reporting date. Level 2 valuations are based on inputs including quoted forward prices for commodities, time value and volatility factors, which can be substantially observed or corroborated in the marketplace.
Level 3 - Valuations with inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.
The recorded amounts for cash and cash equivalents, receivables, reclamation bond, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and loans payable approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature. The carrying value of the Company's lease liability approximates its fair value due to being discounted with a rate of interest that approximates market rates.
Risk Management
The Company's risk exposures and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized as follows:
Credit Risk
Credit risk is the risk of potential loss to the Company if a counter-party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to its liquid financial assets, including cash and receivables. The Company limits the exposure to credit risk in its cash by only investing its cash with high-credit quality financial institutions in business and savings accounts, in guaranteed investment certificates, and in government treasury bills which are available on demand by the
