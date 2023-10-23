By Adriano Marchese
BCE is set to acquire the Canadian business of U.S.-based outdoor media company Outfront Media for 410 million Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $298.9 million.
The agreement is between Bell Media, the mass-media arm of the Canadian communications giant, and Outfront Media.
As part of the deal, Bell Media will acquire 9,325 total displays across Canada which generated $91.9 million in revenue in 2022.
Senior Vice President of Sales and Sports of Bell Media Stewart Johnston said the out-of-home category of media continues to grow in importance as a mass reach advertising vehicle.
"Outfront's diverse array of Canadian assets reinforces Astral's dedication to delivering impactful, multi-channel marketing solutions, while accelerating Bell Media's digital strategy," he said.
The transaction is expected to close sometime next year.
