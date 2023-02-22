Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Outfront Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUT   US69007J1060

OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.

(OUT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:59 2023-02-22 pm EST
18.57 USD   -0.91%
04:09pEarnings Flash (OUT) OUTFRONT MEDIA Reports Q4 Revenue $494.7M
MT
04:08pOUTFRONT Media Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results
PR
04:07pOUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/22/2023 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts: 



Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@outfront.com

courtney.richards@outfront.com

                                                                               

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-announces-quarterly-dividend-301753585.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.
04:09pEarnings Flash (OUT) OUTFRONT MEDIA Reports Q4 Revenue $494.7M
MT
04:08pOUTFRONT Media Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results
PR
04:07pOUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/01OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 22, 2023
PR
01/24Outfront Media to Operate 9 Billboards at Two Times Square, 1600 Broadway
MT
01/24Providence Equity Acquires Multi-Decade Lease for Iconic Times Square Billboards
BU
01/05Transcript : Outfront Media Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2023 Communications,..
CI
2022OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in Citi's 2023 Commun..
PR
2022Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target on OUTFRONT Media to $20 From $22, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
2022Times Square and Piccadilly Lights headline with Gorillaz for ground-breaking OOH perfo..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.
More recommendations