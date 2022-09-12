Advanced search
OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

09/12/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson


Courtney Richards

Investor Relations


Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573


(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@outfront.com


courtney.richards@outfront.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-chief-financial-officer-matthew-siegel-to-participate-in-the-deutsche-bank-30th-annual-leveraged-finance-conference-301622268.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
