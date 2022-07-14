Log in
    OUT   US69007J1060

OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.

(OUT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
16.10 USD   -3.07%
07/07Citigroup Adjusts OUTFRONT Media's Price Target to $28 from $30, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/24OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.(NYSE : OUT) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.(NYSE : OUT) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-263-0877 (U.S. callers) and 646-828-8143 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 8001508.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson


Courtney Richards

Investor Relations


PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573


(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com


courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2022-second-quarter-results-on-august-3-2022-301587093.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
