  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Outfront Media Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OUT   US69007J1060

OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.

(OUT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:18:42 2023-04-20 am EDT
16.18 USD   -1.49%
OUTFRONT Media To Report 2023 First Quarter Results on May 3, 2023
PR
04/13RCC Media/Outfront Rollout Digital Bridge Overpass and Digital Bulletin Locations Throughout the GTA
AQ
03/20OUTFRONT Media Joins Business, Civic and Labor Communities to Launch 'WE ♥ NYC' Campaign
PR
OUTFRONT Media To Report 2023 First Quarter Results on May 3, 2023

04/20/2023 | 11:01am EDT
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 866-580-3963 (U.S. callers) and 786-697-3501 (International callers) and the password for both is Outfront.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts: 




Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson


Courtney Richards

Investor Relations


PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573


(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com


courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2023-first-quarter-results-on-may-3-2023-301803182.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
