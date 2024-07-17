NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.outfront.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 833-470-1428 (U.S. callers) and 404-975-4839 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 988725.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.outfront.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts













Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@outfront.com

courtney.richards@outfront.com



SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.