Outfront Media REIT : Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To Participate In The Deutsche Bank Media, Internet And Telecom Conference

02/23/2021 | 06:01am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors


Media

Gregory Lundberg


Courtney Richards

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations


PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6441


(646) 876-9404

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com


courtney.richards@OUTFRONTmedia.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-chief-financial-officer-matthew-siegel-to-participate-in-the-deutsche-bank-media-internet-and-telecom-conference-301233141.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
