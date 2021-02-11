Log in
Nyse  >  Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)    OUT

OUTFRONT MEDIA INC. (REIT)

(OUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outfront Media REIT : 'Goody' App Launches First Campaign To Coincide With Valentine's Day On OUTFRONT Assets In NYC

02/11/2021 | 12:56pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) leads first out of home campaign for Goody, an app that makes gifting easy this Valentine's Season. Goody's creative will be featured on OUTFRONT's highly visible OOH assets across New York City when love is top of mind.

Goody launched in December 2020 as the first app of its kind to revolutionize in-text gifting. Users choose a gift from a curated suite of products within the app and send it with the ease of sending a text message.

Goody's campaign can be seen on over 100 OUTFRONT digital panels throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, and on one of the largest billboards in Times Square. OUTFRONT Studios, OUTFRONT Media's in-house creative agency, developed the campaign's creative. Using QR codes featured in the campaigns creative, consumers will be able to download the app and use an applied code to shop from an array of gifts to send instantly to someone, all in one seamless mobile experience. For any terms and conditions, visit https://get.ongoody.com/bemine1.

"Goody launched during a global pandemic and we wanted to debut our brand in the most iconic, romantic place in the world," said Jon Allen, Creative Director at Goody. "With the biggest billboard in Times Square and a hundred additional touch points throughout the city, Goody shows how to send a gift with love across the city and country in a New York Minute."

"The dynamic capabilities OOH offers are just one of the many reasons it continues to be top of mind for established and start up brands," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "With Goody utilizing both a highly instagrammable Times Square asset and QR codes on our street-level assets, the brand is directly connecting the IRL and URL experiences. We just LOVE it."

Website references included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
https://www.outfrontmedia.com/

Contact:


Investors:

Media:

Gregory Lundberg

Courtney Richards

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6441

(646) 876-9404

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com

courtney.richards@OUTFRONTmedia.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goody-app-launches-first-campaign-to-coincide-with-valentines-day-on-outfront-assets-in-nyc-301227120.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
