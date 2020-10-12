Log in
Outfront Media REIT : To Report 2020 Third Quarter Results On November 4, 2020

10/12/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 888-394-8218 (U.S. callers) and 856-344-9221 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 4832171.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:

Gregory Lundberg
(212) 297-6441
greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2020-third-quarter-results-on-november-4-2020-301150387.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
