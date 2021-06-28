Outfront Media REIT : Announces Partnership with The Farmlink Project to Fight Food Insecurity

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is pleased to announce a partnership with The Farmlink Project, whose organization's mission is to eliminate food insecurity. Formed at the start of the pandemic in 2020, the organization connects unused produce from farms to food banks across the country, delivering millions of pounds of farm fresh produce to families in need.

The campaign utilizes arresting copy lines such as "One Third of All Food is Wasted," "Put Us Out of Business," and "The Solution is Right in Front of You" to shock audiences into action. OUTFRONT STUDIOS and Farmlink's creative team produced the campaign, designing the bold, eye-catching artwork which appears on prominent assets in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and New York.

According to The Brookings Institution, one in every six children is affected by Food Insecurity. The Farmlink Project provides over 30 million pounds of healthy, fresh food that would otherwise be wasted and is distributed to people in need through food banks across the country.

"With help from OUTFRONT, we're able to expand our mission and raise awareness around our simple solution to combating hunger, food waste, and climate change," said Jake Nelson, Farmlink's Marketing Director. "We're eager to present ourselves, our name and brand, as we step into the Out Of Home field. We're excited to see what happens when our message is amplified… because we're just getting started."

OUTFRONT is committed to donating media assets to important causes. Farmlink and the issue of food insecurity is the second important cause initiative that OUTFRONT is focusing on in 2021 and beyond. The Farmlink organization is aligned with OUTFRONT's purpose of helping people, places and business grow stronger.

"OUTFRONT continues to show up with purpose as we deepen our connection with the communities in which our canvases exist," said Liz Rave, Senior Director, Marketing at OUTFRONT. "We asked our employees what causes meant the most to them and Racial & Social Justice and Food Insecurity rose to the top. We were impressed with the important work that The Farmlink Project has accomplished in such a short span of time and confident that our media will amplify future success."

