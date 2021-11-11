Log in
Stephan Bisson to join OUTFRONT Media as Vice President of Investor Relations

11/11/2021
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is pleased to announce that Stephan Bisson will be joining OUTFRONT Media as Vice President, Investor Relations on November 15, 2021. Stephan will be responsible for all aspects of investor relations and will report to Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at OUTFRONT Media. 

Stephan has worked as an equity research analyst for the past thirteen years covering the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector, with a specialty in the out-of-home advertising industry, including OUTFRONT Media. His recent role was as a Senior Vice President at Loop Capital, and prior to that, he was a Vice President at Wolfe Research. He spent the first ten years of his career at Wells Fargo, rising to Vice President on an industry leading TMT equity research team. 

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:
Media:
Courtney Richards
Senior PR & Events Specialist
(646) 876-9404
courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephan-bisson-to-join-outfront-media-as-vice-president-of-investor-relations-301422683.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
