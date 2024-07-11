Corporate Presentation July 2024

Thispresentation contains forward-looking statements about Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook Therapeutics" or the "Company") based on management's current expectations, which

are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Words such as "expect," "explore," "initiate," "intend," "may," "plan," and "potential," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about ONS-5010's potential as the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, and/or Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of retinal diseases in the United States and United Kingdom, expectations concerning our ability to remediate or otherwise resolve deficiencies identified in our Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued by the FDA, including with respect to an additional clinical trial and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) issues, expectations concerning NORSE EIGHT enrollment, the timing for completion of NORSE EIGHT and resubmission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for ONS-5010, the sufficiency of our capital resources, expectations concerning decisions of regulatory bodies, including the FDA and the MHRA, and the timing thereof, plans for potential commercial launch of ONS-5010 in the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, expectations concerning the relationship with Cencora and the benefits and potential expansion thereof, expectations concerning the size of the market for ONS-5010 and other statements that are not historical fact. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in developing pharmaceutical product candidates, conducting successful clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approvals, including our ability to resolve issues identified in the CRL issued by the FDA, among other risk factors. These risks are described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include the uncertainty of future impacts related to macroeconomic factors, including as a result of the ongoing overseas conflict, high interest rates, inflation and potential future bank failures on the global business environment. Moreover, Outlook Therapeutics operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied.

Outlook Therapeutics prepares its consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to accounting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the results and to provide a meaningful period-over-period comparison of Outlook Therapeutics' financial performance, Outlook Therapeutics sometimes uses non-U.S. GAAP financial measures (NGFM) as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. In this presentation, Outlook Therapeutics uses "adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders," which is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders excluding warrant related expenses (i.e., the excess of the fair value of the warrants upon issuance over the proceeds of the private placement that closed on March 18, 2024) and changes in fair value of warrants and convertible promissory notes, as well as "adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders per share of common stock - basic and diluted," which is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders per share of common stock - basic and diluted excluding warrant related expenses and changes in fair value of warrants and convertible promissory notes. Management uses these NGFMs because they adjust for certain non-cash items that impact financial results but not cash flows and that management believes are not related to its core business. Management uses these NGFMs to evaluate Outlook Therapeutics financial performance against internal budgets and targets. Management believes that these NGFMs are useful for evaluating Outlook Therapeutics' core operating results and facilitating comparison across reporting periods. Outlook Therapeutics believes these NGFMs should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Outlook Therapeutics' NGFMs may be different from the same NGFMs used by other companies. A reconciliation of these NGFMs to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures have been providedin an appendix at the end of this presentation.