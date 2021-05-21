Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTLK   US69012T2069

OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(OTLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporate Presentation: May 2021

05/21/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

May 2021

NASDAQ: OTLK

outlooktherapeutics.com

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook Therapeutics" or the "Company") based on management's current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Words such as "anticipated," "initiate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "may," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations for ONS-5010 market exclusivity, its ability to replace and address issues with off-label use of Avastin, other drug candidates in development, commercial drivers for ONS-5010 and its potential, as well as the success of ongoing ONS-5010 trials for wet AMD and regarding planned trials for ONS-5010 for DME and BRVO. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in developing pharmaceutical product candidates, conducting successful clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approvals, as well as our ability to raise additional equity and debt financing on favorable terms, among other risk factors. These risks are described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Moreover, Outlook Therapeutics operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied.

Except as required by law, neither Outlook Therapeutics nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of the date of this presentation and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation contains trademarks, registered marks and trade names of Outlook Therapeutics and of other companies. All such trademarks, registered marks and trade names are the property of their respective holders.

2

Late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications.

3

Investment Highlights

Advancing on Multiple Fronts Towards Potential FDA Approval

Potential FDA approval in wet AMD in 2022 with lead investigational product candidate ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab1 targeting $13.1 billion global ophthalmic anti-VEGF market2

Phase 3 Clinical Program

Commercial Planning Activities Underway

  • Ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial with topline data expected Q3 2021
  • Market research indicates ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab, if approved, will be a significant therapy in ophthalmic anti-VEGF market
  • Full launch readiness underway

Manufacturing and Regulatory

  • Partnered with Fujifilm and Ajinomoto as best-in-class cGMP global manufacturers
  • ONS-5010ophthalmic bevacizumab will be submitted as a new BLA, with 12 years of regulatory exclusivity

Strategic Optionality

  • Launching at Outlook Therapeutics, but also...
  • Evaluating options with a strategic partner

1: ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab

4

2: Guidehouse Triangulation of Global Data, Market Scope and Investor Forecasts (2020);*9MM is US, EU5, Japan, China & Australia

Leadership Team: Global Ophthalmic Development and Commercial Launch Excellence

LAWRENCE KENYON

JEFF EVANSON

TERRY DAGNON

President, CEO, CFO

Chief Commercial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

RANDY THURMAN

MARK HUMAYUN, MD, PhD

Executive Chairman of the Board

Medical Advisor

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
02:45pCORPORATE PRESENTATION : May 2021
PU
12:29pOUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Virtual Clinical Day Presentation
PU
05/14OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/14OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS'  : Fiscal Q2 Loss Narrows, Operating Expenses Grow
MT
05/14OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04/09CORPORATE PRESENTATION : April 2021
PU
04/01OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Reports Positive Safety Profile from NORSE THREE Open-La..
AQ
03/31OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Reports Positive Data From Study of ONS-5010 to Treat Re..
MT
03/29OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Files Shelf For Up to $250 Million in Securities
MT
03/26OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,25 M - -
Net income 2021 -57,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 410 M 410 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 327x
Capi. / Sales 2022 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 2,36 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrence A. Kenyon President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Ralph H. Thurman Independent Executive Chairman
Jennifer M. Kissner Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Terry Dagnon Chief Operating Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.81.54%410
MODERNA, INC.58.87%66 642
LONZA GROUP AG-0.18%46 876
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.32.13%45 374
CELLTRION, INC.-25.21%32 704
SEAGEN INC.-11.32%28 187