  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OTLK   US69012T2069

OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(OTLK)
  Report
Corporate Presentation: November 2021

11/16/2021 | 10:57am EST
Corporate Presentation

November 2021

NASDAQ: OTLK

outlooktherapeutics.com

Enhancing the standard of care for retinal disorders by working to achieve the first FDA approval for bevacizumab in ophthalmology

2

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook Therapeutics" or the "Company") based on management's current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Words such as "anticipated," "initiate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "may," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about ONS-5010's potential as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg, our expectations for ONS-5010 market exclusivity, the timing of BLA submission and commercial launch of ONS-5010,ONS-5010's ability to replace and address issues with off-label use of Avastin, other drug candidates in development, commercial drivers for ONS-5010 and its potential, the success of ongoing ONS-5010 trials for wet AMD and planned trials for ONS-5010 for DME and BRVO. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in developing pharmaceutical product candidates, conducting successful clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approvals, as well as our ability to raise additional equity and debt financing on favorable terms, among other risk factors. These risks are described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Moreover, Outlook Therapeutics operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, any such risks may be heightened as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied.

Except as required by law, neither Outlook Therapeutics nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of the date of this presentation and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation contains trademarks, registered marks and trade names of Outlook Therapeutics and of other companies. All such trademarks, registered marks and trade names are the property of their respective holders.

3

Investment Highlights

ONS-5010(bevacizumab-vikg)1 Targeting $13.1 Billion

Global Ophthalmic Anti-VEGF Market2

Differentiated

Drug Product

  • Designed to meet stringent standards required for FDA ophthalmic approval
  • Eliminates risks associated with off-label repackaged bevacizumab, including potential impurities and particulates from legacy re- packaging processes
  • Delivery through a convenient pre-filled syringe

Potential for 1st FDA Approved Bevacizumab

  • Compelling pivotal data supports U.S. FDA BLA submission, targeted for calendar Q1 2022
  • Launch anticipated Q1 2023
  • Provide an economically elegant anti-VEGF solution for patients, payers and doctors

Attractive Market

Opportunity

  • Over 50% of the U.S. market available for conversion to ONS-5010 representing billions in yearly sales
  • 12-yearsUS regulatory exclusivity expected
  • Label expansion opportunity into DME and BRVO

1.

ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab

2.

Guidehouse Triangulation of Global Data, Market Scope and Investor Forecasts (2020)

4

AMD = Age-Related Macular Degeneration; DME = Diabetic Macular Edema ; BRVO = Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion

Leadership Team: Global Ophthalmic Development and Commercial Launch Excellence

C. RUSSELL TRENARY III

LAWRENCE KENYON

JEFF EVANSON

TERRY DAGNON

President, CEO and Director

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Chief Commercial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

RANDY THURMAN

MARK HUMAYUN, MD, PhD

Executive Chairman of the Board

Medical Advisor

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 15:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
