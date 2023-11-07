Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (“Outlook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLK) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 30, 2023, Outlook disclosed that the FDA had issued a complete response letter regarding the Company’s wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”) treatment, ONS-5010. The FDA concluded that “it could not approve the [biologics license application]” due to “several [chemistry manufacturing and controls] issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and lack of substantial evidence.”

On this news, Outlook’s stock price fell $1.141, or 80.9%, to close at $0.269 per share on August 30, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Outlook securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

