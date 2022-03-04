Outokumpu's Annual report 2021 published

HELSINKI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Outokumpu Oyj

Stock exchange release

March 4, 2022 at 12.00 noon EET

Outokumpu has today published the Annual report 2021 in English and Finnish. The Annual report includes Sustainability review, Corporate Governance statement, Remuneration report, Financial statements and Review by the Board of Directors.

Outokumpu publishes the Annual report in English and in Finnish in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the XHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the reports have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF Financial statements have been assured by the auditor. The documents are available in the zip file attached to this release.

Our Sustainability review is prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard's Core option and aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. The Sustainability review has been assured. All sustainability data is also presented in the sustainability data tool in our webpages.

All the reports mentioned in this release are available as attachments to the release as well as at www.outokumpu.com/reports.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374



