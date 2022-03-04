Log in
Outokumpu's Annual report 2021 published

03/04/2022 | 05:20am EST
HELSINKI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
March 4, 2022 at 12.00 noon EET

Outokumpu has today published the Annual report 2021 in English and Finnish. The Annual report includes Sustainability review, Corporate Governance statement, Remuneration report, Financial statements and Review by the Board of Directors.  

Outokumpu publishes the Annual report in English and in Finnish in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the XHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the reports have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF Financial statements have been assured by the auditor. The documents are available in the zip file attached to this release.

Our Sustainability review is prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard's Core option and aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. The Sustainability review has been assured. All sustainability data is also presented in the sustainability data tool in our webpages.

All the reports mentioned in this release are available as attachments to the release as well as at www.outokumpu.com/reports.

For more information: 

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669 

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/outokumpu-oyj/r/outokumpu-s-annual-report-2021-published,c3518831

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outokumpus-annual-report-2021-published-301495713.html

SOURCE Outokumpu Oyj


© PRNewswire 2022
