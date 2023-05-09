Advanced search
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
2023-05-08
4.909 EUR   -0.06%
02:01aOutokumpu Interim Report January-march 2023 : Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 204 million - strong improvement from previous quarter
AQ
Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu tops earnings forecasts in Q1

05/09/2023 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outokumpu logo is seen at the company's head office in Helsinki

(Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Tuesday reported higher than expected first-quarter core earnings, as it managed to keep costs under control despite weaker volumes.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 42% to 204 million euros ($224.56 million) in the January-March period, but beat analysts' estimate of 144.5 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The group said distributors continued destocking in the first quarter in Americas and Europe, which negatively impacted delivery volumes.

Outokumpu's stainless steel deliveries declined by 17% year-on-year to 505,000 tonnes, but were up 12% from the last quarter of 2022.

The company had seen its demand dip at the end of last year as a fallout of Europe's energy crisis put pressure on steel prices, but has said would start recovering in early 2023.

The World Steel Association upgraded its forecast for global steel demand in April, expecting it to rise by 2.3% this year.

Stainless steel deliveries in the second quarter are expected to remain stable compared to the first quarter, the group said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 531 M 8 297 M 8 297 M
Net income 2023 205 M 225 M 225 M
Net cash 2023 337 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 5,56%
Capitalization 2 131 M 2 348 M 2 348 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 357
Free-Float 79,9%
Outokumpu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,91 €
Average target price 6,02 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Vareille Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ3.76%2 348
NUCOR CORPORATION7.44%35 680
ARCELORMITTAL2.28%22 303
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.32.91%21 095
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION28.14%20 060
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.0.51%16 545
