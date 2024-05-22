Published: 2024-05-22 11:00:00 CEST Outokumpu Oyj

Managers' Transactions Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Jyrki Mäki-Kala Outokumpu Corporation

Stock exchange release

Manager transaction

May 22, 2024 at 12.00 noon EEST Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Jyrki Mäki-Kala Outokumpu has received a notification from Jyrki Mäki-Kala, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below. Name of the manager Jyrki Mäki-Kala Position in the issuer Member of the Board of Directors Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction May 20, 2024 Venue Nasdaq Helsinki Nature of transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 10,041 Price: 0.0 (EUR) Aggregated transactions Volume: 10,041 Average price: 0.0 (EUR) For more information: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840 Outokumpu Corporation Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition as the global leader in sustainable stainless steel. Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from 95% recycled materials, which we then turn into fully recyclable stainless steel. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, mobility, and household appliances. We are committed to 1.5°C target to mitigate climate change, and with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average, we support our customers to reduce their emissions. Together, we are working towards a world that lasts forever. Outokumpu Corporation employs approximately 8,500 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page