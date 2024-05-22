English
Published: 2024-05-22 11:00:00 CEST
Outokumpu Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Jyrki Mäki-Kala

Outokumpu Corporation
Stock exchange release
Manager transaction
May 22, 2024 at 12.00 noon EEST

Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Jyrki Mäki-Kala

Outokumpu has received a notification from Jyrki Mäki-Kala, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.

Name of the manager Jyrki Mäki-Kala
Position in the issuer Member of the Board of Directors
Issuer Outokumpu Oyj
Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80
Notification type Initial notification
Date of the transaction May 20, 2024
Venue Nasdaq Helsinki
Nature of transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive
Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422)
Transaction details Volume: 10,041 Price: 0.0 (EUR)
Aggregated transactions Volume: 10,041 Average price: 0.0 (EUR)

For more information:

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840

Outokumpu Corporation

Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition as the global leader in sustainable stainless steel. Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from 95% recycled materials, which we then turn into fully recyclable stainless steel. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, mobility, and household appliances. We are committed to 1.5°C target to mitigate climate change, and with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average, we support our customers to reduce their emissions. Together, we are working towards a world that lasts forever. Outokumpu Corporation employs approximately 8,500 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com


This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 09:05:08 UTC.