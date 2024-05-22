Outokumpu Corporation
Stock exchange release
Manager transaction
May 22, 2024 at 12.00 noon EEST
Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Jyrki Mäki-Kala
Outokumpu has received a notification from Jyrki Mäki-Kala, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.
Name of the manager
Jyrki Mäki-Kala
Position in the issuer
Member of the Board of Directors
Issuer
Outokumpu Oyj
Issuer's LEI reference
5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80
Notification type
Initial notification
Date of the transaction
May 20, 2024
Venue
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nature of transaction
Receipt of a share-based incentive
Instrument
Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422)
Transaction details
Volume: 10,041
Price: 0.0 (EUR)
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 10,041
Average price: 0.0 (EUR)
Outokumpu Corporation
Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition as the global leader in sustainable stainless steel. Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from 95% recycled materials, which we then turn into fully recyclable stainless steel. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, mobility, and household appliances. We are committed to 1.5°C target to mitigate climate change, and with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average, we support our customers to reduce their emissions. Together, we are working towards a world that lasts forever. Outokumpu Corporation employs approximately 8,500 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com
Outokumpu Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of stainless steels. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of generic steel products (95.3%): rolled products, plates, flat steels, etc. The group also develops ferrochrome production activity. Net sales break down by geographical area between Europe (71.6%) and America (28.4%);
- ferrochrome production (3%);
- other (1.7%): primarily holdings in industrial groups.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (3.5%), Europe (61.2%), North America (28.7%), Asia/Pacific (5.3%) and other (1.3%).