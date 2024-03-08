Outokumpu Oyj : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
March 08, 2024
Published: 2024-03-08
Outokumpu Oyj
Major shareholder announcements
Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings
Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
March 8, 2024 at 5.00 pm EET
Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings
Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on March 8, 2024, received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. Société Générale SA's total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu has fallen below 5% and was below minimum threshold on March 7, 2024. Their earlier holding in the Outokumpu shares and voting rights was 5.23%.
Total direct and indirect holdings of Société Générale SAaccording to the notification:
% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
Total of both in % (A + B)
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
456,874,448
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.01%
5.22%
5.23%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009002422
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
SUBTOTAL A
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
OTC Call Option on Basket
03/01/2033
Until 03/01/2033
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Contract for difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Convertible Bond
25/06/2025
Until 25/06/2025
Physical
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
OTC Call Option
03/01/2033
Until 03/01/2033
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
OTC Put Option
03/01/2033
Until 03/01/2033
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Listed Call Warrant
03/01/2025
Until 03/01/2025
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Listed Call Warrant
03/01/2033
Until 03/01/2033
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Listed Call Warrant on Basket
03/01/2033
Until 03/01/2033
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Listed Put Warrant
03/01/2033
Until 03/01/2033
Cash
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
B TOTAL
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Outokumpu has a total of 456,874,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 33,188,820 treasury shares.
