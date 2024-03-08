Published: 2024-03-08 16:00:00 CET Outokumpu Oyj

Major shareholder announcements Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings Outokumpu Oyj

Stock exchange release

March 8, 2024 at 5.00 pm EET Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on March 8, 2024, received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. Société Générale SA's total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu has fallen below 5% and was below minimum threshold on March 7, 2024. Their earlier holding in the Outokumpu shares and voting rights was 5.23%. Total direct and indirect holdings of Société Générale SA according to the notification: % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold 456,874,448 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.01% 5.22% 5.23% Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002422 Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold SUBTOTAL A Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Con­version Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights OTC Call Option on Basket 03/01/2033 Until 03/01/2033 Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Contract for difference N/A N/A Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Convertible Bond 25/06/2025 Until 25/06/2025 Physical Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold OTC Call Option 03/01/2033 Until 03/01/2033 Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold OTC Put Option 03/01/2033 Until 03/01/2033 Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Listed Call Warrant 03/01/2025 Until 03/01/2025 Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Listed Call Warrant 03/01/2033 Until 03/01/2033 Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Listed Call Warrant on Basket 03/01/2033 Until 03/01/2033 Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Listed Put Warrant 03/01/2033 Until 03/01/2033 Cash Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold B TOTAL Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Outokumpu has a total of 456,874,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 33,188,820 treasury shares. For more information: Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669 Media: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page