    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
03/22 05:50:49 am
4.658 EUR   -8.45%
10:36aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : – Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
10:31aOutokumpu - Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
10:16aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : Annual report 2021 published
PU
Outokumpu Oyj : Annual report 2021 published

03/04/2022 | 10:16am GMT
Outokumpu's Annual report 2021 published

Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
March 4, 2022 at 12.00 noon EET

Outokumpu's Annual report 2021 published

Outokumpu has today published the Annual report 2021 in English and Finnish. The Annual report includes Sustainability review, Corporate Governance statement, Remuneration report, Financial statements and Review by the Board of Directors.

Outokumpu publishes the Annual report in English and in Finnish in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the XHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the reports have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF Financial statements have been assured by the auditor. The documents are available in the zip file attached to this release.

Our Sustainability review is prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard's Core option and aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. The Sustainability review has been assured. All sustainability data is also presented in the sustainability data tool in our webpages.

All the reports mentioned in this release are available as attachments to the release as well as at www.outokumpu.com/reports.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP - Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 617 M 8 417 M 6 310 M
Net income 2021 590 M 652 M 489 M
Net Debt 2021 596 M 658 M 494 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,89x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 2 303 M 2 545 M 1 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 096
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,09 €
Average target price 7,73 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Niklas Wass EVP-Operations Business Europe region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ-7.49%2 545
NUCOR20.48%37 013
ARCELORMITTAL3.32%29 227
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.24%20 949
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.83%18 170
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION16.13%17 372