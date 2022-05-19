Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Outokumpu Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/19 04:44:53 am EDT
4.751 EUR   -2.80%
04:32aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : Assessment on the allegations toward our supplier in Guatemala has been completed – purchasing remains suspended
PU
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Päivi Luostarinen
AQ
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outokumpu Oyj : Assessment on the allegations toward our supplier in Guatemala has been completed – purchasing remains suspended

05/19/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Assessment on the allegations toward our supplier in Guatemala has been completed - purchasing remains suspended

Outokumpu Oyj
News
May 19, 2022

Assessment on the allegations toward our supplier in Guatemala has been completed - purchasing remains suspended

Outokumpu acted firmly and decisively regarding the allegations concerning environmental damage, negative impacts on local people and lack of transparency raised toward its ferronickel sub-supplier Solway in Guatemala and assessed the situation together with an external partner. After the allegations were raised in late 2021, Outokumpu immediately stopped placing new orders from Guatemala.

The assessment has now been completed. Based on the findings, Outokumpu cannot continue purchasing ferronickel from Solway sourced from Guatemala under the current conditions without violating its obligations under the UN Guiding Principles. Therefore, the purchasing from Guatemala remains suspended.

The purpose of the assessment was to investigate, identify and assess the human rights impacts of Solway's operations on the affected communities, focusing on indigenous rights-holders. This included a review of the company's human rights risk management practices and their status of implementation in order to determine if Outokumpu can rely on those processes to fulfil its own due diligence responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights. As part of the assessment, a field visit was completed in the beginning of March, during which both internal as well as external stakeholders were involved.

The final report contains recommendations for the supplier. We are committed to engaging and working with Solway on improving the situation for the local population and their welfare and safety.

We are also committed to continuously improving our own due diligence processes and we will work on the recommendations that have been provided to us by our external partner.

Read more about our approach in supply chain management and recent developments.

Read more about our approach to human rights.

For more information:

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OUTOKUMPU OYJ
04:32aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : Assessment on the allegations toward our supplier in Guatemala has been co..
PU
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Päivi Luostarinen
AQ
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann
AQ
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Petter Söderström
AQ
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Vesa-Pekka Takala
AQ
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Pierre Vareille
AQ
05/11OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Julia Woodhouse
AQ
05/10OUTOKUMPU OYJ : continues talks at local political level in Krefeld
PU
05/06Rosatom unit seeks compensation from Finnish group on ditching nuclear power plant cont..
RE
05/06Rosatom unit seeks compensation from Finnish group on ditching nuclear power plant cont..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUTOKUMPU OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 807 M 11 341 M 11 341 M
Net income 2022 821 M 861 M 861 M
Net cash 2022 241 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,77x
Yield 2022 8,20%
Capitalization 2 213 M 2 322 M 2 322 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 197
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outokumpu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,89 €
Average target price 6,72 €
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Niklas Wass EVP-Operations Business Europe region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ-11.13%2 322
NUCOR4.41%33 276
ARCELORMITTAL-2.06%25 970
TATA STEEL LIMITED6.19%18 741
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.92%17 137
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.94%14 836