  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Outokumpu Oyj
  News
  Summary
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:34 2023-05-08 am EDT
4.909 EUR   -0.06%
03:14pOutokumpu Oyj : CEO's review on AGM 2023
PU
01:01pOutokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings
AQ
04/25Outokumpu Oyj : publishes its first-quarter 2023 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 9, 2023
PU
Outokumpu Oyj : CEO's review on AGM 2023

05/08/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
1

In 2022, Outokumpu delivered the best result in its history

Heikki Malinen, President and CEO

March 30, 2023

2

Outokumpu is the leading producer of sustainable stainless steel globally

Outokumpu's successful year 2022*

Net sales

Stainless steel

Adjusted

deliveries

EBITDA

9.5

2.1

1,256

EUR billion

million tonnes

EUR million

94%

Operations in

Personnel

over

8,357

recycled content in

30

production, lowest

carbon footprint in

the industry

countries

Sales by business area*

Other Ferrochrome

operations 2% 4%

Americas

28%

Europe

66%

*continuing operations

M a r c h 30, 2023

3

Outokumpu's core business is stainless steel flat products and ferrochrome

Stainless steel flat products

Ferrochrome

Business areas Europe and Americas

Ferrochrome is an

produce flat stainless steel products

important raw material

which can be used diversely for different

in the production of

purposes in various industries.

stainless steel.

Outokumpu owns the

only chrome mine in

the EU, located in

Kemi, Finland.

Outokumpu

divested its Long

Products

business in the

beginning of

2023

March 30, 2023

4

Global megatrends move society towards sustainable solutions, supporting the demand for stainless steel

Population and

Urbanization

Climate change and

economic growth

Automotive

limited resources

Appliances

Infrastructure and

Energy investments

Medicine

construction

Hydrogen

Clean water

Bridges

Resource efficiency

March 30, 2023

5

Outokumpu has a wide customer base, which consists of both direct end customers and distributors

Net sales split in 2022

End customers 53%

Distributors 47%

March 30, 2023

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
