Outokumpu Oyj : CEO's review on AGM 2023
In 2022, Outokumpu delivered the best result in its history
Heikki Malinen, President and CEO
Outokumpu is the leading producer of sustainable stainless steel globally
Outokumpu's successful year 2022*
Net sales
Stainless steel
Adjusted
deliveries
EBITDA
9.5
2.1
1,256
EUR billion
million tonnes
EUR million
94%
Operations in
Personnel
over
8,357
recycled content in
30
production, lowest
carbon footprint in
the industry
countries
Sales by business area*
Other Ferrochrome
operations 2% 4%
Americas
28%
Europe
66%
Outokumpu's core business is stainless steel flat products and ferrochrome
Stainless steel flat products
Ferrochrome
Business areas Europe and Americas
Ferrochrome is an
produce flat stainless steel products
important raw material
which can be used diversely for different
in the production of
purposes in various industries.
stainless steel.
Outokumpu owns the
only chrome mine in
the EU, located in
Kemi, Finland.
Outokumpu
divested its Long
Products
business in the
beginning of
2023
Global megatrends move society towards sustainable solutions, supporting the demand for stainless steel
Population and
Urbanization
Climate change and
economic growth
Automotive
limited resources
Appliances
Infrastructure and
Energy investments
Medicine
construction
Hydrogen
Clean water
Bridges
Resource efficiency
Outokumpu has a wide customer base, which consists of both direct end customers and distributors
Net sales split in 2022
End customers 53%
Distributors 47%
