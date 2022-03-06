Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Outokumpu Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outokumpu Oyj : acts firmly on allegations in Guatemala, placing new orders from Guatemala stopped

03/06/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outokumpu acts firmly on allegations in Guatemala, placing new orders from Guatemala stopped

Outokumpu Oyj
News
March 6, 2022

Outokumpu acts firmly on allegations in Guatemala, placing new orders from Guatemala stopped

Outokumpu has been informed of several allegations towards its nickel sub-supplier Solway in Guatemala. We are acting firmly and decisively on the information and are assessing the situation together with an external partner.

Until further notice, we have stopped placing new orders originating from Solway due to the allegations on environmental damage, negative impacts on local people and lack of transparency that were brought to our attention.

Our commitment to environmental and social sustainability is non-negotiable. As part of that commitment, our team is about to complete a field trip in Izabal department, Guatemala.

Outokumpu's actions regarding the Guatemalan mining operations

  • We are acting firmly on the information regarding the mines in Guatemala. We have stopped placing new orders for products coming from Solway.
  • Our team is conducting an on-site visit in Guatemala ourselves, together with our external partner, to ensure an impartial evaluation of the situation.
  • We are concerned about the safety and welfare of the local population and will continue monitoring the situation closely and engaging with the local and indigenous communities.

Read more on our supply chain management and recent developments in our approach.

Read more about our approach in human rights.

For more information:

Päivi Allenius, VP - Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OUTOKUMPU OYJ
04:19pOUTOKUMPU OYJ : acts firmly on allegations in Guatemala, placing new orders from Guatemala..
PU
08:19aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : cancels the notice to the Annual General Meeting published on March 4, 202..
PU
08:16aOutokumpu cancels the notice to the Annual General Meeting published on March 4, 2022 a..
AQ
03/04OUTOKUMPU OYJ : – Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
03/04Outokumpu - Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
03/04OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Annual report 2021 published
PU
03/04Outokumpu's Annual report 2021 published
AQ
03/04OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
03/02Outokumpu Chief Information Officer to Join Finnair in June
MT
02/25OUTOKUMPU OYJ : has limited exposure to Russia and Ukraine
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUTOKUMPU OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 617 M 8 313 M 8 313 M
Net income 2021 590 M 644 M 644 M
Net Debt 2021 596 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,51x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 2 077 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 096
Free-Float -
Chart OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outokumpu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,59 €
Average target price 7,73 €
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Niklas Wass EVP-Operations Business Europe region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ-16.58%2 267
NUCOR21.52%37 333
ARCELORMITTAL-5.01%26 539
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.93%20 396
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.19%18 071
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.24%17 225