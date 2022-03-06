Outokumpu Oyj : acts firmly on allegations in Guatemala, placing new orders from Guatemala stopped

Outokumpu acts firmly on allegations in Guatemala, placing new orders from Guatemala stopped

Outokumpu has been informed of several allegations towards its nickel sub-supplier Solway in Guatemala. We are acting firmly and decisively on the information and are assessing the situation together with an external partner.

Until further notice, we have stopped placing new orders originating from Solway due to the allegations on environmental damage, negative impacts on local people and lack of transparency that were brought to our attention.

Our commitment to environmental and social sustainability is non-negotiable. As part of that commitment, our team is about to complete a field trip in Izabal department, Guatemala.

Outokumpu's actions regarding the Guatemalan mining operations

We are acting firmly on the information regarding the mines in Guatemala. We have stopped placing new orders for products coming from Solway.

Our team is conducting an on-site visit in Guatemala ourselves, together with our external partner, to ensure an impartial evaluation of the situation.

We are concerned about the safety and welfare of the local population and will continue monitoring the situation closely and engaging with the local and indigenous communities.

Read more on our supply chain management and recent developments in our approach.

Read more about our approach in human rights.

For more information:

Päivi Allenius, VP - Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840