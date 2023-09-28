Outokumpu and Fissler to join forces in emission reduction - premium cookware with 92% lower carbon footprint

Outokumpu, the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, is a long-term supplier to Fissler, a German family-owned premium cookware company. Outokumpu and Fissler have agreed on the first deliveries of the world's first towards-zero stainless steel, Outokumpu Circle Green®, with up to 92% lower carbon footprint than the industry average*. The collaboration supports the mutual mission of both companies to build things that last - and to show the direction of reducing emissions from the appliance industry.



Fissler is a renowned premium cookware producer with a mission to build their products to last.

For premium cookware producers like Fissler, customers are more and more requiring that the products they acquire are sustainable. One of the key elements in sustainability for Fissler is to produce cookware that lasts for decades and sometimes even generations, and that is where stainless steel, 100% recyclable, can offer the possibility.

"We responsibly design and craft products that are made to last. Accordingly, sustainability is part of everything we do from long-lasting products to recyclability, and how we responsibly source and use the products, save energy, and retain nutrients and vitamins while cooking for healthier cooking. Our products are sustainable in the sense that we build them to last. In addition, we use to a very high percentage circular and recycled materials that we even increase step by step. With Circle Green we can further reduce the carbon footprint without any compromise in quality and durability. We need premium partners to produce the right quality for our customers, and with Outokumpu, we share a long partnership, sustainability targets, and the same direction", says Sven Ullrich, Chief Marketing Officer at Fissler.

Outokumpu Circle Green will be first used in the production of an anniversary cookware edition of one of Fissler's hero product lines.

"We are at the forefront of decarbonizing the steel industry and the appliance sector is one of many where we can support our customers and make an impact. Fissler is our long-term partner, and we are pleased to further deepen our collaboration with our towards-zero stainless steel. The beauty of Circle Green is that the material is the same as conventional stainless steel, with all the same characteristics. In addition, it has the lowest possible carbon footprint in the industry because of the way we produce it. We are proud to work with partners like Fissler who shows the example towards a low-emission future", says Niklas Wass, Executive Vice President, Stainless Europe, Outokumpu.

Circle Green supports achievement of climate targets

Outokumpu's Circle Green production was the first of its kind globally, as no other stainless steel manufacturer has been able to produce stainless steel with such low emission levels when taking into account all the climate emissions from raw material extraction through the whole production chain.

Outokumpu has its own ambitious target for further reducing its carbon footprint, currently 70% lower than the industry average for its regular products and up to 92% lower with Circle Green product line. Outokumpu is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative of keeping global warming below 1.5ºC with an approved target to reduce direct and indirect emissions as well as its supply chain emissions by 42% per tonne of stainless steel by 2030 from a 2016 base year. The targets cover Outokumpu's value chain from raw materials to own production and delivery.

*) Global average CO₂emissions 6.1 tons of CO₂per ton of stainless steel. Outokumpu Circle Green CO₂emissions: up to 0.5 tons of CO₂per ton of stainless steel.

Read more: Reduce your carbon footprint with Outokumpu Circle Green | Outokumpu

