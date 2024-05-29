Outokumpu appoints Ulla Paajanen as SVP, Investor Relations & Strategic Advisory

Outokumpu is pleased to announce the appointment of Ulla Paajanen as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategic Advisory, effective on June 3, 2024. Ulla brings extensive experience from the capital markets, particularly within the process industry, and has a strong background in working with complex corporate transactions and activities. In her role, she supports and advises Outokumpu's top management with various matters.

Most recently, Ulla has served as Director of Investor Relations & ESG at consulting company Kreab. Prior to that, she dedicated nearly 20 years to Stora Enso, where she led Investor Relations and Financial Communications.

"Investor relations and related advisory are crucial areas for Outokumpu, and I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ulla Paajanen as the leader in this domain. Ulla brings a wealth of experience in the capital market and is well-established within the financial ecosystem. I eagerly anticipate our collaboration," says Marc-Simon Schaar, CFO of Outokumpu as of June 1, 2024.

Ulla is located at Outokumpu headquarters in Helsinki and reports to CFO Marc-Simon Schaar.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669

Media: Päivi Allenius, SVP - Brand and Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374, or media desk, +358 40 351 9840, email: media(at)outokumpu.com