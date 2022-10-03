Outokumpu Oyj : completes the divestment of its Aalten service center to Roba Holding

Outokumpu completes the divestment of its Aalten service center to Roba Holding

Outokumpu announced in June that it will divest its plate service center in Aalten, the Netherlands to Roba Holding. Outokumpu has now completed the divestment, and the Aalten service center will continue to serve its customers as Roba Metals Plate Center B.V. as of October 1.

All the employees, management and operations in Aalten will become part of Roba Holding. Roba is a family-owned business located in the Netherlands. The company is a supplier of steel, stainless steel, aluminium, recycled metal as well as non-ferrous metals.

Aalten's products, services and contact people will remain the same going forward, and Outokumpu continues to supply Aalten with plates produced at Outokumpu mills.

For more information:

