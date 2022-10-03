Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Outokumpu Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
2022-10-03
3.519 EUR   -0.59%
04:04aOutokumpu Oyj : completes the divestment of its Aalten service center to Roba Holding
PU
09/30Transcript : Outokumpu Oyj - Special Call
CI
09/30Finnish Steel Group Outokumpu Eyes $25 Million Investment For Proposed Biocoke, Biomethane Plant
MT
Outokumpu Oyj : completes the divestment of its Aalten service center to Roba Holding

10/03/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Outokumpu completes the divestment of its Aalten service center to Roba Holding

News
October 3, 2022

Outokumpu completes the divestment of its Aalten service center to Roba Holding

Outokumpu announced in June that it will divest its plate service center in Aalten, the Netherlands to Roba Holding. Outokumpu has now completed the divestment, and the Aalten service center will continue to serve its customers as Roba Metals Plate Center B.V. as of October 1.

All the employees, management and operations in Aalten will become part of Roba Holding. Roba is a family-owned business located in the Netherlands. The company is a supplier of steel, stainless steel, aluminium, recycled metal as well as non-ferrous metals.

Aalten's products, services and contact people will remain the same going forward, and Outokumpu continues to supply Aalten with plates produced at Outokumpu mills.

For more information:

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840, e-mail media@outokumpu.com

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
