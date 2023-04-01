Advanced search
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:55 2023-03-31 am EDT
5.022 EUR   -5.85%
01:59aOutokumpu Oyj : divests its remaining Long Products operations in Sweden
PU
03/31OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/31OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
Outokumpu Oyj : divests its remaining Long Products operations in Sweden

04/01/2023 | 01:59am EDT
Outokumpu divests its remaining Long Products operations in Sweden

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
April 1, 2023 at 8.40 am EEST

Outokumpu divests its remaining Long Products operations in Sweden

Outokumpu divested the majority of its Long Products business in the beginning of the year. Outokumpu Long Products AB's units in Degerfors and Storfors in Sweden were not part of the deal and continued their operations as part of the Group, while Outokumpu evaluated different options for the future of the units. Outokumpu has signed an agreement to divest these operations in Degerfors and Storfors to Cogne Acciai Speciali, a world leader in the production of long stainless steels and nickel alloys based in Italy.

"Our priority has been to find a buyer also for the remaining long products operations in Degerfors and Storfors. We are pleased that in Cogne Acciai Speciali we have a found a responsible new owner for these operations as well. At the same time, the divestment is a further natural step for Outokumpu in line with our strategy to focus purely on our core business, stainless steel flat products and ferrochrome," says Matti Louhija, Head of M&A at Outokumpu.

The enterprise value of the transaction is EUR 12 million and it has a positive cash impact for Outokumpu. However, Outokumpu books a loss of approximately EUR 30 million based on the current estimates of the consideration. The amount of the book loss is also subject to the closing accounts and final accumulated translation difference. It will be recorded in the quarter when the transaction is completed.

Outokumpu expects to complete the divestment in a couple of months. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals by the competition authorities.The transaction will be carried out as a share sale. Outokumpu's other operations in Degerfors are not affected by the divestment.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP - Communications and Brand, tel . +358 40 753 7374 or Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 05:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OUTOKUMPU OYJ
01:59aOutokumpu Oyj : divests its remaining Long Products operations in Sweden
PU
03/31OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/31OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/30Outokumpu's Board of Directors' decisions on the composition of the Board committees at..
AQ
03/30Outokumpu - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
03/30Outokum Oyj Announces Appointment of Jyrki Mäki-Kala as Board of Director
CI
03/30Outokumpu Oyj Approves Extra Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, Payable on ..
CI
03/30Outokumpu Oyj Approves Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, Payable on April ..
CI
03/29Outokumpu to Begin Metal Powder Production at New German Plant in April
MT
03/29Outokumpu Oyj : is entering the metal powder business for additive manufacturing – n..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Financials
Sales 2023 7 604 M 8 262 M 8 262 M
Net income 2023 195 M 211 M 211 M
Net cash 2023 346 M 376 M 376 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 5,38%
Capitalization 2 180 M 2 369 M 2 369 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 357
Free-Float 79,9%
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,02 €
Average target price 5,97 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Pierre Vareille Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ6.15%2 369
NUCOR CORPORATION17.19%38 917
ARCELORMITTAL13.41%24 386
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION36.13%21 613
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.33.09%21 398
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.72%19 286
