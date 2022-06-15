Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Outokumpu Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:43 2022-06-15 am EDT
4.770 EUR   +2.82%
11:33aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : has signed an unsecured EUR 700 million sustainability linked revolving credit facility with its key banks
PU
02:42aFiskars To Start Using Outokumpu's Green Still In Products
MT
01:33aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : and Fiskars Group join forces with emission-minimized stainless steel for cookware products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Outokumpu Oyj : has signed an unsecured EUR 700 million sustainability linked revolving credit facility with its key banks

06/15/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outokumpu has signed an unsecured EUR 700 million sustainability linked revolving credit facility with its key banks

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
June 15, 2022 at 6.15 pm EEST

Outokumpu has signed an unsecured EUR 700 million sustainability linked revolving credit facility with its key banks

Outokumpu has today signed an unsecured EUR 700 million revolving credit facility, which will replace its existing, currently unused secured revolving credit facility of EUR 532 million. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group. The new facility which matures in February 2026 includes a 12-month extension option. The margin of the new facility is linked to emission reductions in line with the approved emission reduction target by the Science Based Targets initiative for 2030.

Says Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, CFO at Outokumpu: "As part of our de-risking strategy, we have secured our liquidity for the coming years by replacing our existing secured revolving credit facility, with a new unsecured revolving credit facility. One of the key objectives for us has been to move into unsecured financing. As the sustainability leader in our industry, it is also important to show commitment to our sustainability targets and therefore it has been agreed that the interest margin of the new facility is linked to the fulfilment of one of our most important sustainability targets of reducing CO2 emissions."

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Helsinki Branch, Danske A/S, Nordea Bank ABP, Filial i Sverige, OP Corporate Bank PLC, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ) and Swedbank AB (Publ) acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Nordea Bank ABP, Filial i Sverige is the documentation and facility agent.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Treasury: Timo Huhtala, SVP Group Treasury, tel. +358 40 712 5679

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OUTOKUMPU OYJ
11:33aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : has signed an unsecured EUR 700 million sustainability linked revolving cr..
PU
02:42aFiskars To Start Using Outokumpu's Green Still In Products
MT
01:33aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : and Fiskars Group join forces with emission-minimized stainless steel for ..
PU
06/14OUTOKUMPU OYJ : – Announcement regarding change in holdings
PU
06/13Outokumpu Sets Target to Achieve Carbon Neutrality at Finnish Chrome Mine By 2025
MT
06/13OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Kemi Mine to reach carbon neutrality by 2025
PU
06/06Acerinox's board ends merger talks with Aperam
RE
06/02OUTOKUMPU OYJ : – Announcement regarding change in holdings
PU
06/02Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings
AQ
05/23OUTOKUMPU OYJ : ESG Advisory Council's composition updated
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUTOKUMPU OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 758 M 11 209 M 11 209 M
Net income 2022 808 M 842 M 842 M
Net cash 2022 264 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,67x
Yield 2022 8,05%
Capitalization 2 100 M 2 188 M 2 188 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 197
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outokumpu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,64 €
Average target price 6,92 €
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ-15.65%2 188
NUCOR-0.38%30 257
ARCELORMITTAL-7.85%23 717
TATA STEEL LIMITED-10.36%15 623
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-4.01%15 407
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION9.64%14 069