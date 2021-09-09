Log in
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
Outokumpu Oyj : increases share of wind power in its electricity procurement to meet emission reduction targets

09/09/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Outokumpu increases share of wind power in its electricity procurement to meet emission reduction targets

Outokumpu and Gasum have signed a new 10-year power supply agreement for renewable wind power. The contracted wind power energy covers almost entirely the electricity consumption of Outokumpu's Kemi mine. According to the agreement, deliveries will begin in the summer of 2023.

The wind power agreement is a step towards achieving Outokumpu's emission reduction targets. Increasing the share of low-carbon electricity is one of the most important ways for Outokumpu to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. With its direction towards low-carbon energy sources, Outokumpu is supporting the increase in more sustainable energy sources such as wind power.

'With the new agreement, we can further increase the already high share of low-carbon electricity in our production. The wind power agreement is a natural continuation of good cooperation with Gasum. We are currently working together on the LNG terminal in the Port of Tornio, which has enabled us to replace propane in our production with liquefied natural gas,' says Mika Orpana, Head of Energy and Utilities, General Procurement at Outokumpu.

'Outokumpu is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees. In terms of our own operations, we aim for carbon neutrality by 2050. The share of low-carbon electricity in Outokumpu's European operations is already over 80 percent, but increasing this share is important to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals,' says Juha Erkkilä, Vice President, Group Sustainability at Outokumpu.

Outokumpu's sustainability strategy and climate targets were updated in spring 2021. Increasing the share of low-carbon electricity is one of the key elements in Outokumpu's roadmap towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

For more information:

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 123 M 8 419 M 8 419 M
Net income 2021 410 M 485 M 485 M
Net Debt 2021 618 M 731 M 731 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,06x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 2 566 M 3 032 M 3 033 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 088
Free-Float 75,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,67 €
Average target price 6,54 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Niklas Wass EVP-Operations Business Europe region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ76.09%3 032
ARCELORMITTAL50.03%33 867
NUCOR CORPORATION110.90%32 947
POSCO32.90%23 427
TATA STEEL LIMITED122.17%23 318
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION74.92%19 382