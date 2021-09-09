Outokumpu Oyj : increases share of wind power in its electricity procurement to meet emission reduction targets

Outokumpu increases share of wind power in its electricity procurement to meet emission reduction targets

Outokumpu and Gasum have signed a new 10-year power supply agreement for renewable wind power. The contracted wind power energy covers almost entirely the electricity consumption of Outokumpu's Kemi mine. According to the agreement, deliveries will begin in the summer of 2023.

The wind power agreement is a step towards achieving Outokumpu's emission reduction targets. Increasing the share of low-carbon electricity is one of the most important ways for Outokumpu to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. With its direction towards low-carbon energy sources, Outokumpu is supporting the increase in more sustainable energy sources such as wind power.

'With the new agreement, we can further increase the already high share of low-carbon electricity in our production. The wind power agreement is a natural continuation of good cooperation with Gasum. We are currently working together on the LNG terminal in the Port of Tornio, which has enabled us to replace propane in our production with liquefied natural gas,' says Mika Orpana, Head of Energy and Utilities, General Procurement at Outokumpu.

'Outokumpu is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees. In terms of our own operations, we aim for carbon neutrality by 2050. The share of low-carbon electricity in Outokumpu's European operations is already over 80 percent, but increasing this share is important to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals,' says Juha Erkkilä, Vice President, Group Sustainability at Outokumpu.

Outokumpu's sustainability strategy and climate targets were updated in spring 2021. Increasing the share of low-carbon electricity is one of the key elements in Outokumpu's roadmap towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

For more information:

Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj