Outokumpu Oyj : increases the share of low-carbon energy with a new wind power agreement

Outokumpu increases the share of low-carbon energy with a new wind power agreement

Outokumpu has signed a 10-year power supply agreement for renewable wind power with Swiss electricity producer Alpiq. The amount of contracted wind power energy corresponds to over 60% of Outokumpu's electricity consumption at its production sites in Germany. According to the agreement, deliveries will begin in January 2023.

Increasing the share of low-carbon electricity is one of the most important methods for Outokumpu to achieve its ambitious climate targets. In total, the share of low-carbon electricity in Outokumpu's European operations is already over 80 percent.

"With another new wind power agreement, we can strengthen the role of renewable energy in the sustainable development of our operations even further. With our direction towards low-carbon energy sources, Outokumpu is supporting in the transition to more sustainable energy sources such as wind power," says Mika Orpana, Head of Energy and Utilities, General Procurement at Outokumpu.

Earlier, Outokumpu has announced two other 10-year wind power agreements. Together these agreements support Outokumpu's ambitious science-based climate targets which are aligned with keeping global warming below 1.5°C. The updated targets were announced in December 2021 and support Outokumpu's aim of being the industry leader in sustainability.

