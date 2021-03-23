Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Outokumpu Oyj    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Outokumpu Oyj : – Announcement regarding change in holdings

03/23/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings

Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on March 22, 2021 received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu has fallen below the 5% threshold and was 4.95% on March 19, 2021. Their earlier holding in the Outokumpu shares and voting rights was 5.43%.

Total direct and indirect holdings of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.03% 4.93% 4.95% 416,374,448
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.03% 5.40% 5.43%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009002422 117,962 0.03%
SUBTOTAL A 117,962 0.03%
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Securities Lending Open Physical 12,706,092 3.05%
Convertible Bonds 09/07/2025 Physical 6,477,238 1.56%
CFD 03/07/2023 Cash 535,710 0.13%
CFD 03/07/2023 Cash 288,460 0.07%
CFD 05/02/2031 Cash 210,849 0.05%
Call Option 05/03/2026 Cash 97,198 0.02%
Call Option 21/01/2026 Cash 87,041 0.02%
CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 35,004 0.01%
Call Option 18/12/2025 Cash 26,740 0.01%
CFD 04/03/2030 Cash 19,002 0.005%
CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 14,768 0.004%
CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 3,501 0.001%
CFD 01/08/2029 Cash 2,963 0.001%
CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 1,898 0.0005%
Swap 01/03/2022 Cash 167 0.00004%
Swap 04/09/2022 Cash 16 0.000004%
SUBTOTAL B 20,506,647 4.93%

Outokumpu has a total of 416,374,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 4,313,421 treasury shares.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 11:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OUTOKUMPU OYJ
07:33aOUTOKUMPU OYJ  : – Announcement regarding change in holdings
PU
03/16OUTOKUMPU OYJ  : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
AQ
03/03OUTOKUMPU OYJ  : Receives Favorable Ruling From Spanish Supreme Court
MT
03/02OUTOKUMPU - CORRECTION : Outokumpu publishes its Annual Report 2020
AQ
03/02OUTOKUMPU OYJ  : - Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
03/02OUTOKUMPU OYJ  : publishes its Annual Report 2020
AQ
03/02OUTOKUMPU OYJ  : Annual Report
CO
02/23OUTOKUMPU OYJ  : expects its suppliers to act responsibly
PU
02/19OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Tamara Weinert
PU
02/19OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Tamara Weinert
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 283 M 7 466 M 7 466 M
Net income 2021 70,6 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 097 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 1 900 M 2 267 M 2 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 915
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outokumpu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,25 €
Last Close Price 4,61 €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Niklas Wass EVP-Operations Business Europe region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ43.20%2 137
ARCELORMITTAL19.31%28 416
NUCOR CORPORATION30.76%20 714
POSCO11.58%20 649
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION45.44%15 858
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.53%11 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ