Outokumpu Oyj : – Announcement regarding change in holdings

Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings

Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on March 22, 2021 received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu has fallen below the 5% threshold and was 4.95% on March 19, 2021. Their earlier holding in the Outokumpu shares and voting rights was 5.43%.

Total direct and indirect holdings of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. according to the notification: % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.03% 4.93% 4.95% 416,374,448 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.03% 5.40% 5.43%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002422 117,962 0.03% SUBTOTAL A 117,962 0.03% B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lending Open Physical 12,706,092 3.05% Convertible Bonds 09/07/2025 Physical 6,477,238 1.56% CFD 03/07/2023 Cash 535,710 0.13% CFD 03/07/2023 Cash 288,460 0.07% CFD 05/02/2031 Cash 210,849 0.05% Call Option 05/03/2026 Cash 97,198 0.02% Call Option 21/01/2026 Cash 87,041 0.02% CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 35,004 0.01% Call Option 18/12/2025 Cash 26,740 0.01% CFD 04/03/2030 Cash 19,002 0.005% CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 14,768 0.004% CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 3,501 0.001% CFD 01/08/2029 Cash 2,963 0.001% CFD 18/02/2031 Cash 1,898 0.0005% Swap 01/03/2022 Cash 167 0.00004% Swap 04/09/2022 Cash 16 0.000004% SUBTOTAL B 20,506,647 4.93%

Outokumpu has a total of 416,374,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 4,313,421 treasury shares.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj



