Outokumpu Oyj : – Announcement regarding change in holdings

Outokumpu - Announcement regarding change in holdings
Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on March 22, 2021 received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu has fallen below the 5% threshold and was 4.95% on March 19, 2021. Their earlier holding in the Outokumpu shares and voting rights was 5.43%.
|
Total direct and indirect holdings of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. according to the notification:
|
|
|
% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|
Total of both in % (A + B)
|
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|
|
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
0.03%
|
4.93%
|
4.95%
|
416,374,448
|
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0.03%
|
5.40%
|
5.43%
|
|
|
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|
|
A: Shares and voting rights
|
|
Class/type of shares
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
|
FI0009002422
|
|
117,962
|
|
0.03%
|
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
117,962
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
|
|
Securities Lending
|
Open
|
|
Physical
|
12,706,092
|
3.05%
|
|
Convertible Bonds
|
09/07/2025
|
|
Physical
|
6,477,238
|
1.56%
|
|
CFD
|
03/07/2023
|
|
Cash
|
535,710
|
0.13%
|
|
CFD
|
03/07/2023
|
|
Cash
|
288,460
|
0.07%
|
|
CFD
|
05/02/2031
|
|
Cash
|
210,849
|
0.05%
|
|
Call Option
|
05/03/2026
|
|
Cash
|
97,198
|
0.02%
|
|
Call Option
|
21/01/2026
|
|
Cash
|
87,041
|
0.02%
|
|
CFD
|
18/02/2031
|
|
Cash
|
35,004
|
0.01%
|
|
Call Option
|
18/12/2025
|
|
Cash
|
26,740
|
0.01%
|
|
CFD
|
04/03/2030
|
|
Cash
|
19,002
|
0.005%
|
|
CFD
|
18/02/2031
|
|
Cash
|
14,768
|
0.004%
|
|
CFD
|
18/02/2031
|
|
Cash
|
3,501
|
0.001%
|
|
CFD
|
01/08/2029
|
|
Cash
|
2,963
|
0.001%
|
|
CFD
|
18/02/2031
|
|
Cash
|
1,898
|
0.0005%
|
|
Swap
|
01/03/2022
|
|
Cash
|
167
|
0.00004%
|
|
Swap
|
04/09/2022
|
|
Cash
|
16
|
0.000004%
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B
|
20,506,647
|
4.93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outokumpu has a total of 416,374,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 4,313,421 treasury shares.
For more information:
Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669
Media: Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840
Outokumpu Oyj
Disclaimer
Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 11:32:08 UTC.