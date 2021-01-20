Outokumpu Oyj : – Publication of the Financial Statements release on February 4, 2021

Outokumpu - Publication of the Financial Statements release on February 4, 2021

Outokumpu will publish its financial statements release on Thursday, February 4, 2021 approximately at 9.00 pm EET.

On the same day, Outokumpu will arrange a live webcast and a conference call for investors and analysts at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The event will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

Please follow the live event at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2021-02-04-q4/.

To participate via a conference call, please dial in 10−15 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code: 28730175#

The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/webcasts, at the latest on Monday, February 8, 2021.

For more information:

Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj



