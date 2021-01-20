Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Outokumpu Oyj    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Outokumpu Oyj : – Publication of the Financial Statements release on February 4, 2021

01/20/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outokumpu - Publication of the Financial Statements release on February 4, 2021

Outokumpu will publish its financial statements release on Thursday, February 4, 2021 approximately at 9.00 pm EET.

On the same day, Outokumpu will arrange a live webcast and a conference call for investors and analysts at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The event will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

Please follow the live event at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2021-02-04-q4/.

To participate via a conference call, please dial in 10−15 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
Confirmation code: 28730175#

The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/webcasts, at the latest on Monday, February 8, 2021.

For more information:

Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about OUTOKUMPU OYJ
02:08aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : – Publication of the Financial Statements release on Febru..
PU
01/19OUTOKUMPU OYJ : changes financial reporting schedule for 2021
AQ
01/14EU escalates WTO case against Indonesia over export curbs
RE
2020OUTOKUMPU OYJ : has completed employee negotiation processes
AQ
2020OUTOKUMPU OYJ : extends the maturity of its syndicated revolving credit facility..
PU
2020OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Niklas Wass
PU
2020OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Martti Sassi
PU
2020OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Olli-Matti Saksi
PU
2020OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Thomas Anstots
PU
2020OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Johann Steiner
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 596 M 6 800 M 6 800 M
Net income 2020 -139 M -169 M -169 M
Net Debt 2020 1 190 M 1 446 M 1 446 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 1 545 M 1 873 M 1 878 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 118
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outokumpu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,06 €
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Spread / Highest target 6,67%
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Niklas Wass EVP-Operations Business Europe region
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Erdmann Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ16.46%1 873
ARCELORMITTAL1.72%24 615
POSCO-0.37%19 275
NUCOR5.06%16 872
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION3.05%12 129
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.76%10 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ