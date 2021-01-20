Outokumpu Oyj : – Publication of the Financial Statements release on February 4, 2021

Outokumpu - Publication of the Financial Statements release on February 4, 2021
Outokumpu will publish its financial statements release on Thursday, February 4, 2021 approximately at 9.00 pm EET.
On the same day, Outokumpu will arrange a live webcast and a conference call for investors and analysts at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The event will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.
Please follow the live event at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2021-02-04-q4/.
To participate via a conference call, please dial in 10−15 minutes before the beginning of the event:
Finland: +358 9 817 103 10
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
Confirmation code: 28730175#
The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.
A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/webcasts, at the latest on Monday, February 8, 2021.
