Outokumpu Oyj : – The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

Outokumpu's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in the shareholder register of the company following Nasdaq Helsinki's last trading day in August. The Nomination Board has been established to annually prepare proposals on the composition of the Board of Directors and director remuneration for the Annual General Meeting.
On August 31, 2021 the four largest shareholders of Outokumpu were Solidium Oy, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and The Social Insurance Institution of Finland. The shareholders have appointed the following representatives to the Nomination Board:
Jouko Pölönen, President and CEO at Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
Pekka Pajamo, CFO at Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
Outi Antila, Director General at The Social Insurance Institution of Finland
In addition, Kari Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Outokumpu, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board will submit its proposals to Outokumpu's Board of Directors on January 31, 2022 at the latest.
