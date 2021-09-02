Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 09/02 03:07:06 am
5.621 EUR   -0.97%
02:31aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : - The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
08/09OUTOKUMPU - MANAGER TRANSACTION : Kari Jordan
AQ
08/05OUTOKUMPU OYJ : sees strong stainless steel demand continuing
RE
Outokumpu Oyj : – The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

09/02/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Outokumpu - The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

Outokumpu's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in the shareholder register of the company following Nasdaq Helsinki's last trading day in August. The Nomination Board has been established to annually prepare proposals on the composition of the Board of Directors and director remuneration for the Annual General Meeting.

On August 31, 2021 the four largest shareholders of Outokumpu were Solidium Oy, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and The Social Insurance Institution of Finland. The shareholders have appointed the following representatives to the Nomination Board:

  • Antti Mäkinen, Managing Director at Solidium Oy

  • Jouko Pölönen, President and CEO at Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Pekka Pajamo, CFO at Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Outi Antila, Director General at The Social Insurance Institution of Finland

In addition, Kari Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Outokumpu, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board will submit its proposals to Outokumpu's Board of Directors on January 31, 2022 at the latest.

More information:

Media: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Outokumpu Oyj


Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
