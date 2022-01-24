Log in
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
Outokumpu Oyj : offers hundreds of summer jobs in Finland and Sweden

01/24/2022
Outokumpu offers hundreds of summer jobs in Finland and Sweden

News
January 24, 2022

Outokumpu offers hundreds of summer jobs in Finland and Sweden

Now is the time to look for summer jobs! Are you over the age of 18 and looking for a summer job? Take the opportunity and apply for one of the many summer jobs that Outokumpu offers in Finland and Sweden.

Summer employees fill in for our permanent staff during the holiday season, working in process, maintenance, supervision, and expert tasks. At our locations in Sweden and Finland, we offer again altogether hundreds of summer job possibilities.

A summer job with us can be the first step for a continued career in stainless steel industry. At Outokumpu you can develop your skills through diverse and interesting tasks, in a company of great people.

We are looking for students with a technical or industrial education. Moreover, our summer employees have an uncompromising attitude towards safety and an energetic approach to work.

For safety reasons, employees at the production facilities in Tornio operations and the Kemi mine are required to understand written and spoken Finnish, and the same applies for our Swedish sites, as there is a prerequisite to speak and understand Swedish.

Application process is now open

Our summer job application process for the summer of 2022 is now open - use these links to submit your application:

In Sweden

Avesta

Degerfors

Nyby

Finland

Tornio and Kemi:

For process and maintenance tasks click here.
For expert and supervision tasks click here. You can see all our open positions on our Open positions page.

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 13:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
