Outokumpu Oyj : publication of half-year report on Thursday, August 5, 2021

07/20/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outokumpu's publication of half-year report on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Outokumpu will publish its half-year report of January-June 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.

A live webcast and conference call for media, investors and analysts will be arranged on the same day at 3.00 pm EEST. Follow the live event, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2021-08-05-q2/.

To participate via conference call and to ask questions, please dial in the call 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland Toll: +358 9 8171 0310
Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 0804
United States Toll: +1 631 913 1422
Passcode 58931032#

All the half-year report materials and link to the webcast and its recording are available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

For more information:

Media: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Outokumpu Oyj

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
