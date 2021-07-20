Outokumpu Oyj : publication of half-year report on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Outokumpu's publication of half-year report on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Outokumpu will publish its half-year report of January-June 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.

A live webcast and conference call for media, investors and analysts will be arranged on the same day at 3.00 pm EEST. Follow the live event, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2021-08-05-q2/.

To participate via conference call and to ask questions, please dial in the call 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland Toll: +358 9 8171 0310

Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 0804

United States Toll: +1 631 913 1422

Passcode 58931032#



All the half-year report materials and link to the webcast and its recording are available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.



