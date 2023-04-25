Advanced search
    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

(OUT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25:00 2023-04-25 am EDT
4.803 EUR   -1.96%
Outokumpu Oyj : publishes its first-quarter 2023 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 9, 2023
PU
04/05Transcript : Outokumpu Oyj - Special Call
CI
04/03Finland's Outokumpu to Exit Rest of Long Products Business in Sweden for EUR12 Million
MT
Outokumpu Oyj : publishes its first-quarter 2023 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 9, 2023

04/25/2023
Outokumpu publishes its first-quarter 2023 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 9, 2023

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
April 25, 2023 at 10.00 am EET

Outokumpu publishes its first-quarter 2023 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 9, 2023

Outokumpu will publish its interim report for January-March 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at approximately 9.00 am EET.

A live webcast and conference call to analysts, investors and representatives of media will be arranged later on the same day, at 3.00 pm EET athttps://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

To ask questions, please participate in the conference call by registering at http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010349.After registration you will receive phone number and a conference ID to access the conference call. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

All the interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840

Attachments

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
