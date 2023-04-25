Outokumpu Oyj : publishes its first-quarter 2023 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 9, 2023

Outokumpu publishes its first-quarter 2023 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 9, 2023

Outokumpu will publish its interim report for January-March 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at approximately 9.00 am EET.

A live webcast and conference call to analysts, investors and representatives of media will be arranged later on the same day, at 3.00 pm EET athttps://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

To ask questions, please participate in the conference call by registering at http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010349.After registration you will receive phone number and a conference ID to access the conference call. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

All the interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840