Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Johann Steiner

Outokumpu has received a notification from Johann Steiner, member of the Leadership Team, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.

Name of the manager Johann Steiner Position in the issuer Member of the Leadership Team Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction December 14, 2020 Venue Outside a trading venue Nature of the transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 11,969 Price: 0.0 (EUR) Aggregated transactions Volume: 11,969 Average price: 0.0 (EUR)

