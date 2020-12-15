Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Thomas Anstots
Outokumpu has received a notification from Thomas Anstots, member of the Leadership Team, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.
|
Name of the manager
|
Thomas Anstots
|
Position in the issuer
|
Member of the Leadership Team
|
Issuer
|
Outokumpu Oyj
|
Issuer's LEI reference
|
5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80
|
Notification type
|
Initial notification
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 14, 2020
|
Venue
|
Outside a trading venue
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration
|
Instrument
|
Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422)
|
Transaction details
|
Volume: 10,273
|
Price: 0.0 (EUR)
|
Aggregated transactions
|
Volume: 10,273
|
Average price: 0.0 (EUR)
For more information:
Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840
Outokumpu Oyj
