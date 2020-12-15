Log in
Outokumpu – Manager transaction: Thomas Anstots

12/15/2020 | 04:49am EST
Outokumpu - Manager transaction: Thomas Anstots

Outokumpu has received a notification from Thomas Anstots, member of the Leadership Team, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.

Name of the manager Thomas Anstots
Position in the issuer Member of the Leadership Team
Issuer Outokumpu Oyj
Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80
Notification type Initial notification
Date of the transaction December 14, 2020
Venue Outside a trading venue
Nature of the transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration
Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422)
Transaction details Volume: 10,273 Price: 0.0 (EUR)
Aggregated transactions Volume: 10,273 Average price: 0.0 (EUR)

For more information:

Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:48:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
