President & CEO Heikki Malinen

High realized prices and continuous progress on our margin improvement actions supported our profitability in the third quarter. We increased our adjusted EBITDA to EUR 295 million, which is the best quarter in Outokumpu's recent history. Stainless steel deliveries decreased by 8% from the second quarter, which is in line with the expected seasonal pattern.

I am proud that we have achieved EUR 695 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first three quarters of the year. The result is supported by a combination of strong market environment and our own decisive actions in strategy execution.

All business areas provided solid results in the third quarter. In Europe, the remarkable recovery from COVID-19 lows continued. Demand was strong in distributor business, domestic appliances and automotive. Business area Europe's adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 149 million, while deliveries seasonally decreased by 13%. The turnaround in Americas continues to be successful. The business area has improved its performance now for five consecutive quarters, and the adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 84 million in a strong market environment. Deliveries remained flat compared to the second quarter. Ferrochrome operations performed well, contributing EUR 64 million to the Group's adjusted EBITDA. Also, the turnaround in business area Long Product has progressed well.

Sustainability is at the core of our operations, and we are continuously taking steps towards our ambitious Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) of 1.5 ºC

Outlook for Q4 2021

Group stainless steel deliveries in the fourth quarter are expected to remain at a similar level compared to the third quarter.

The European ferrochrome benchmark price increased to USD 1.80/lb for the fourth quarter.