Outset Medical : Investor Presentation – June 2022

Forward-looking statements and non-GAAP information This presentation and the accompanying oral statements contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our possible or assumed future results of operations and financial position, including expectations regarding projected revenues, and revenue growth rate, gross margin, profitability and outlook, statements regarding our overall business strategy, plans and objectives of management, our expectations regarding the market sizes and growth potential for Tablo and the total addressable market opportunities for Tablo, our planned expansion within the home hemodialysis market (including projections regarding sales into the home market and such sales as a percentage of revenues), our expectations with respect to anticipated benefits of the TPNIES approval, as well as our expectations regarding the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our operations as well as the impact on our customers and suppliers. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risks and

uncertainties include: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenues, cost of revenues, operating expenses, gross margin and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; continued execution of our initiatives designed to reduce the cost of producing and shipping Tablo devices and our ability to achieve projected cost reductions at the levels or within the timeframe we estimate; our ability to attain market acceptance among providers and patients; our ability to manage our growth; our expansion into the home hemodialysis market; our ability to ensure strong product performance and reliability; our relations with third-party suppliers, including contract manufacturers and single source suppliers; our ability to overcome manufacturing disruptions; the impact of COVID-19, natural or man-made disasters, and similar events, on our industry, business and results of operations; our ability to offer high-quality support for Tablo; our expectations of the sizes of the markets for Tablo; our ability to innovate and improve Tablo; our ability to effectively manage privacy, information and data security; concentration of our revenues in a single product and concentration of a large percentage of our revenues from a limited number of customers; our ability to compete effectively; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand and manage our inventory; our ability to ensure the proper training and use of Tablo; and our compliance with FDA and other regulations applicable to our products and business operations; as well as other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward- looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties, and you should not rely on these forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-