Outset Medical Named to Fast Company's First-Ever List of the Next Big Things in Tech

New Recognition Program Highlights Tech Breakthroughs That Promise to Define the Future of Their Industries

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries — from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005835/en/

Outset Medical Named to Fast Company’s List of the Next Big Things in Tech (Graphic: Business Wire)

Outset is reinventing how dialysis is delivered to patients. Specifically designed to simplify dialysis treatment for patients and providers, the Tablo® Hemodialysis System is a first-of-its-kind enterprise solution that is approved for use across the entire continuum of care — from hospital to home. Representing a significant technological advancement, Tablo transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo is an all-in-one dialysis machine that combines consumer product simplicity, wireless connectivity, and real-time integrated water purification in one, compact 35-inch unit. It is easy to learn and use, offering flexible, intelligent dialysis that lowers costs and improves the patient experience.

“It’s an honor to be selected by Fast Company for this prestigious list. It’s a testament to the imagination and perseverance our team applies every day to transforming the dialysis experience,” said Leslie Trigg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outset. “From the beginning, we took a consumer-centric approach to Tablo to ensure anyone would be capable of using it anytime, virtually anywhere. We will continue to innovate until all patients are able to dialyze to live instead of living to dialyze.”

“Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we’re honored to bring attention to them today,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups, and research that’s fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services, and technological developments are on the market yet, they’re reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 33 honorable mentions. Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2021/2022 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 7.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

