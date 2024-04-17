Agreement designed to provide patients and caregivers access to innovative home dialysis with the Tablo® Hemodialysis System

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, and U.S. Renal Care, the largest privately held kidney care provider in the United States, announced today a multi-year agreement to help accelerate home hemodialysis in the U.S.

Studies show patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are healthier mentally and physically dialyzing at home, more likely to be employed and maintain more control of their daily activities. Yet, just 3% of the ESKD population currently performs home hemodialysis, in large part due to historically complicated systems that made it too difficult to undertake or sustain. Under the multi-year agreement, U.S. Renal Care can utilize Outset’s Tablo Hemodialysis System as a home dialysis option throughout the 33 states in which it provides care. Patients dialyzing with Tablo report that the system is easy to learn and operate in their home. Expanding treatment options in the communities served by U.S. Renal Care will aid in meeting the growing demand of dialysis patients seeking treatment at home.

"Our collaboration with U.S Renal Care is an important step forward in providing dialysis patients with options for where, when and how they want to dialyze.” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and CEO of Outset Medical. “Tablo was specifically designed to reduce the complexity of dialysis and help restore the identity and agency of patients who must dialyze to survive. We are pleased to partner with U.S. Renal Care to advance this mission.”

“We strive to provide patients with new and innovative solutions that deliver the best outcomes possible,” said Steve Nottingham, Co-Chief Operating Officer at U.S. Renal Care. “We have seen success using the Tablo system in our home hemodialysis program, and with our multi-year agreement with Outset, can continue providing our patients and caregivers access to lifesaving dialysis treatment in an easy-to-operate system, all in the comfort of their own homes.”

Tablo, is indicated for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Requiring just access to tap water and a standard electrical outlet, Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone.

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care, the largest privately held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the U.S., partners with nephrologists across 500 centers in 33 states to care for thousands of people living with kidney disease nationwide. Since 2000, U.S. Renal Care has been a leader in clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence – delivering the best experience and outcomes for our patients.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding Outset’s strategy, expectations, plans and prospects with respect to its agreement with U.S. Renal Care, including the anticipated outcome and benefits of the agreement. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause actual results and other events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks described in the Risk Factors section of Outset’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its latest annual and quarterly reports. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Outset disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

