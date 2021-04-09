Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Outset Medical, Inc.    OM

OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.

(OM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outset Medical : Announces Pricing of Primary and Upsized Secondary Public Offering

04/09/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock sold by Outset and 3,444,859 shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders at a public offering price of $53.50 per share. In addition, Outset and such selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 891,728 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriting discounts and commissions will be borne by Outset with respect to the shares it sells in the offering and by the selling stockholders with respect to the shares they sell in the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and Cowen are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding an offering of Outset’s common stock. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Outset’s control, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, and other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus related to this offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Outset disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.
08:11aOUTSET MEDICAL  : Announces Pricing of Primary and Upsized Secondary Public Offe..
BU
04/07SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Slide Amid Steep Biotech Decline
MT
04/06OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04/06OUTSET MEDICAL  : Discloses Stock Offering
MT
04/06OUTSET MEDICAL  : Announces Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock
BU
03/24OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
03/24OUTSET MEDICAL  : Appoints Global Consumer Brand Builder Andrea Saia to Board of..
BU
03/22OUTSET MEDICAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/10AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Mnov, om, avid
MT
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Fade Near Closing Bell This Afternoon
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -146 M - -
Net cash 2021 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 519 M 2 519 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Outset Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,75 $
Last Close Price 55,60 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leslie L. Trigg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Chambers Chief Financial Officer
D. Keith Grossman Chairman
Michael Aragon Chief Medical Officer
Martin Vazquez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.-2.18%2 519
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC1.23%185 311
DANAHER CORPORATION1.77%163 963
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-5.84%91 193
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.00%76 680
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.82%62 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ