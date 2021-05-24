Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Outset Medical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OM   US6901451079

OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.

(OM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outset Medical : Appoints MedTech Executive Katie Szyman to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outset Medical Appoints MedTech Executive

Katie Szyman to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 24, 2021 - Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ('Outset'), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind device to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced the appointment of Katie Szyman to its board of directors. Szyman, currently Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Critical Care at Edwards Lifesciences, brings more than 30 years of global medtech leadership experience. With a focus on driving sustainable, high-growth revenue, Szyman has introduced to market patient-focused innovations that also drive cost efficiencies for providers.

'Katie's impressive track record of ushering medical device companies through market expansion and high growth is ideally suited to Outset,' said Outset Medical CEO Leslie Trigg. 'Her commercial growth acumen both in the critical care and consumer diabetes space reflects our focus on transforming the dialysis experience for patients and providers in both the acute and home setting.'

In her current role at Edwards, Szyman is focused on new, innovative technologies and has grown the critical care business almost 50 percent to $800M within six years. Prior to that, Szyman served as Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic Diabetes. In her five years there, she successfully grew the global diabetes business unit more than 40 percent to $1.5B in revenue. Earlier in her Medtronic tenure, she drove the company's endovascular business revenue by more than 300 percent to $250 million in four years. Szyman currently serves on the board of directors at Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), the American Heart Association of Orange County, and on the board of governors at Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas. She previously served on the pre-IPO boards of Tornier and Inspire Medical Systems.

'I've spent most of my career focused on innovations around patient care and I've witnessed firsthand the impact medical technology can have on people's lives,' said Szyman. 'Outset is not only leading the charge when it comes to reimagining dialysis for both patients and providers, but also catalyzing change in the entire dialysis care delivery model. The company's rapid growth and aspirational objectives are driving a shift in the market and my goal is to help accelerate that.'

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo™ Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Media Contact

Nicole Shannon

Director, Marketing Communications for Outset Medical

nshannon@outsetmedical.com

Disclaimer

Outset Medical Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 20:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.
04:35pOUTSET MEDICAL  : Appoints MedTech Executive Katie Szyman to Board of Directors ..
PU
04:32pOUTSET MEDICAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
04:16pOUTSET MEDICAL  : Appoints MedTech Executive Katie Szyman to Board of Directors
BU
05/17OUTSET MEDICAL  : Joins Healthcare Innovation Coalition Focused on Shaping the F..
BU
05/06OUTSET MEDICAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/05OUTSET MEDICAL  : Earnings Flash (OM) OUTSET MEDICAL Reports Q1 Loss $-0.56, vs...
MT
05/05OUTSET MEDICAL  : Earnings Flash (OM) OUTSET MEDICAL Posts Q1 Revenue $22.9M, vs..
MT
05/05OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/05OUTSET MEDICAL  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04/27OUTSET MEDICAL  : to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Confere..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -130 M - -
Net cash 2021 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 114 M 2 114 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Outset Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 63,50 $
Last Close Price 45,97 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leslie L. Trigg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Chambers Chief Financial Officer
D. Keith Grossman Chairman
Michael Aragon Chief Medical Officer
Martin Vazquez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.-19.12%2 114
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.74%181 713
DANAHER CORPORATION13.70%180 153
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.84%97 689
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.82%90 806
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.53%63 564