  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Outset Medical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OM   US6901451079

OUTSET MEDICAL, INC.

(OM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
28.11 USD   +3.35%
08:31aOutset Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, February 13, 2023
BU
01/11Transcript : Outset Medical, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-11-2023 11:15 AM
CI
01/09Outset Medical Expects Q4 Revenue of $31.5 Million; Releases 2023 Revenue Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outset Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, February 13, 2023

01/25/2023 | 08:31am EST
Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 after the close of trading on Monday, February 13, 2023.

On the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Leslie Trigg, Chief Executive Officer, and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, February 13, 2023. Those interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering online. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
