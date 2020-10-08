Log in
OUTSOURCING Inc.    2427

OUTSOURCING INC.

(2427)
  Report
OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of 2 EcoCity Group Companies

10/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT

[Translation]

October 8, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

OUTSOURCING Inc.

Representative:

Haruhiko Doi

Chairman and CEO

(First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427)

Contact:

Kazuhiko Suzuki

Executive Vice President and

Executive General Manager

in charge of Business

Management Division

Phone:

+81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of 2 EcoCity Group Companies

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that it has acquired all of the issued shares of the 2 companies which make up the EcoCity Group (hereinafter "the 2 target companies") on October 8, 2020, which include EcoCityGroup Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary EcoCityService Corporation (hereinafter "ECS"), making them subsidiaries as per the details below.

1. Purpose of the acquisition of shares

For some time, OUTSOURCING Group (hereinafter "the Group") has been working to smooth out earnings performance by expanding business into fields that have different business cycles from highly volatile Manufacturing Outsourcing Business and fields that are less susceptible to impact from economic fluctuation including public works outsourcing business.

In overseas markets, particularly in developed countries, the privatization of various public works of central and local governments has become quite active, and its market size is estimated to have reached several trillion yen. For the Group, specifically in U.K. market, as a result of proactive M&A, group companies are now engaged in public works outsourcing business from upstream to downstream, including debt collection for central and local governments, consulting (advisory services for central and local governments to outsource or sell operations to private sectors), BPO (business process outsourcing) and BPS (business process services: services for streamlining business process).

At the same time, the privatization of public works in Japan is progressing from the dawning stage to the growth stage. For local governments which are experiencing a decline in the number of civil servants while administrative needs of residents are becoming diversified, the privatization of public works is steadily expanding.

ECS is engaged in BPO consignment work for local governments and public enterprises including water and sewerage meter reading, fee collection clerical work, and operation of call centers for tax payment notifications. ECS has stable revenues based mainly on multi-year contracts and has achieved 17 consecutive years of revenue growth since its foundation in 2003.

Through this transaction, the Group can expect synergistic effects that will contribute to the expansion of Public Works Outsourcing Business, which is positioned as a priority measure of growth strategy in the Medium-Term Management Plan. The Group is already engaged in Outsourcing Business for U.S. Military Facilities, which is less susceptible to impact from economic fluctuation, and this transaction expands the scope

[Translation]

of the Group's domestic public works-related business. Not only that, in the future, we are planning to conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of digital transformation of public debt collection work in Japan by using proprietary in-house-developed AI technology which streamlines public debt collection at our U.K. group companies. Going forward, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to balance business stabilization and business expansion for the Group.

2. Outline of the acquired subsidiary

(1)

Company name

EcoCityGroup Corporation

(2)

Head office

7-13 Chigasaki Chuo, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of

Kenji Sugimoto, CEO

representative

(4)

Major businesses

Management consulting business;

acquisition, holding, management, administration and trading of securities

(5)

Capital stock

JPY 100 million

(6)

Established

March 2016

3. Outline of the transferred sub-subsidiary

(1)

Company name

EcoCityService Corporation

(2)

Head office

8-33 Chigasaki Chuo, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of

Kenji Sugimoto, CEO

representative

BPO from local governments

water and sewerage meter reading

(4)

Major businesses

water and sewerage fee collection clerical work

various reception and counter window work

operation of call centers for tax payment notifications, etc.

(5)

Capital stock

JPY 20 million

(6)

Established

October 2003

4. Outline of the counterparty to the share acquisition

(1)

Company name

AZ-Star I Investment Limited Partnership

(2)

Head office

2-7 Gobancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Established

April 2, 2015

(4)

Operation

AZ-Star Co., Ltd.

(5)

Limited liability

Domestic qualified institutional investors and business firms, etc.

partners

5. Future outlook

Through this acquisition of shares, the 2 target companies become consolidated subsidiaries from 4Q FY12/20. The impact of this matter on consolidated financial results for FY12/20 is negligible.

(Disclaimer with respect to earnings and other forecasts)

The forward-looking statements including earnings forecast contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company, and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. Accordingly, the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

[Translation]

(Reference) Consolidated financial forecasts for FY12/20 (announced on May 14, 2020) and consolidated financial results for FY12/19

(Unit: millions of JPY)

Profit

Revenue

Operating

Profit before

Profit for the

attributable to

profit

tax

year

owners of the

company

FY12/20

365,000

10,000

6,800

3,600

3,000

forecasts

FY12/19

361,249

15,342

13,319

8,975

8,227

results

(Note) As the provisional accounting related to business combination was finalized, the consolidated financial statements for FY12/19 have been retroactively adjusted.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Outsourcing Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:04:07 UTC
