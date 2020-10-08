OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of 2 EcoCity Group Companies

[Translation] October 8, 2020 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: OUTSOURCING Inc. Representative: Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO (First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427) Contact: Kazuhiko Suzuki Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager in charge of Business Management Division Phone: +81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of 2 EcoCity Group Companies

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that it has acquired all of the issued shares of the 2 companies which make up the EcoCity Group (hereinafter "the 2 target companies") on October 8, 2020, which include EcoCityGroup Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary EcoCityService Corporation (hereinafter "ECS"), making them subsidiaries as per the details below.

1. Purpose of the acquisition of shares

For some time, OUTSOURCING Group (hereinafter "the Group") has been working to smooth out earnings performance by expanding business into fields that have different business cycles from highly volatile Manufacturing Outsourcing Business and fields that are less susceptible to impact from economic fluctuation including public works outsourcing business.

In overseas markets, particularly in developed countries, the privatization of various public works of central and local governments has become quite active, and its market size is estimated to have reached several trillion yen. For the Group, specifically in U.K. market, as a result of proactive M&A, group companies are now engaged in public works outsourcing business from upstream to downstream, including debt collection for central and local governments, consulting (advisory services for central and local governments to outsource or sell operations to private sectors), BPO (business process outsourcing) and BPS (business process services: services for streamlining business process).

At the same time, the privatization of public works in Japan is progressing from the dawning stage to the growth stage. For local governments which are experiencing a decline in the number of civil servants while administrative needs of residents are becoming diversified, the privatization of public works is steadily expanding.

ECS is engaged in BPO consignment work for local governments and public enterprises including water and sewerage meter reading, fee collection clerical work, and operation of call centers for tax payment notifications. ECS has stable revenues based mainly on multi-year contracts and has achieved 17 consecutive years of revenue growth since its foundation in 2003.

Through this transaction, the Group can expect synergistic effects that will contribute to the expansion of Public Works Outsourcing Business, which is positioned as a priority measure of growth strategy in the Medium-Term Management Plan. The Group is already engaged in Outsourcing Business for U.S. Military Facilities, which is less susceptible to impact from economic fluctuation, and this transaction expands the scope

