OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Itec Co.,Ltd.

[Translation] January 29, 2021 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: OUTSOURCING Inc. Representative: Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO (First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427) Contact: Kazuhiko Suzuki Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager in charge of Business Management Division Phone: +81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Itec Co.,Ltd.

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 29, 2021, resolved that consolidated subsidiary OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Inc. (hereinafter "OSTech"), which is part of the Domestic Engineering Outsourcing Business segment, will acquire all of the issued shares of Itec Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter "ITEC"), as per the details below.

1. Purpose of the acquisition of shares

OSTech has a strong track record and know-how in systems engineering, software systems development, and other areas, as well as engineer dispatching based on excellent, abundant, and diverse engineer staff. In response to the continued growth in demand for engineers in a wide range of industries, OSTech has expanded dispatching of technically skilled staff as well as its outsourced contracting business, through its industry-leading number of persons recruited, as well as through leveraging the Company's training scheme utilizing its in-house training institution KEN School.

ITEC is engaged in business based on electrical telecommunications construction work and pillar construction work, which supports the stable provision of electrical telecommunications services indispensable for daily living and economic activity. In electrical telecommunications construction work, it has earned a high level of client satisfaction and has secured stable orders based on its solid track record in constructing mobile telecommunications base stations, as well as pillar construction work with mobility, using its in-house pillar drilling vehicle.

Through this shares acquisition transaction, OSTech can benefit from synergies between its engineers and training resources, and ITEC's client base, resulting in further expansion of the business portfolio in addition to business growth for the Company overall.

Going forward, the Company will continue to promote engineer training and aim to further improve its technical capabilities in order to provide high value-added services based on its advanced technical capabilities and abundant engineers.

1