OUTSOURCING INC.

(2427)
OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Itec Co.,Ltd.

01/29/2021 | 03:42am EST
[Translation]

January 29, 2021

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

OUTSOURCING Inc.

Representative:

Haruhiko Doi

Chairman and CEO

(First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427)

Contact:

Kazuhiko Suzuki

Executive Vice President and

Executive General Manager

in charge of Business

Management Division

Phone:

+81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Itec Co.,Ltd.

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 29, 2021, resolved that consolidated subsidiary OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Inc. (hereinafter "OSTech"), which is part of the Domestic Engineering Outsourcing Business segment, will acquire all of the issued shares of Itec Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter "ITEC"), as per the details below.

1. Purpose of the acquisition of shares

OSTech has a strong track record and know-how in systems engineering, software systems development, and other areas, as well as engineer dispatching based on excellent, abundant, and diverse engineer staff. In response to the continued growth in demand for engineers in a wide range of industries, OSTech has expanded dispatching of technically skilled staff as well as its outsourced contracting business, through its industry-leading number of persons recruited, as well as through leveraging the Company's training scheme utilizing its in-house training institution KEN School.

ITEC is engaged in business based on electrical telecommunications construction work and pillar construction work, which supports the stable provision of electrical telecommunications services indispensable for daily living and economic activity. In electrical telecommunications construction work, it has earned a high level of client satisfaction and has secured stable orders based on its solid track record in constructing mobile telecommunications base stations, as well as pillar construction work with mobility, using its in-house pillar drilling vehicle.

Through this shares acquisition transaction, OSTech can benefit from synergies between its engineers and training resources, and ITEC's client base, resulting in further expansion of the business portfolio in addition to business growth for the Company overall.

Going forward, the Company will continue to promote engineer training and aim to further improve its technical capabilities in order to provide high value-added services based on its advanced technical capabilities and abundant engineers.

1

[Translation]

2. Outline of the subsidiary that will acquire shares (OSTech)

(1)

Company name

OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Inc.

(2)

Head office

1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Name and title of

Masaki Motegi, President and Representative Director

representative

(4)

Major businesses

Engineer dispatching and development process outsourced contracting

specialized in R&D

(5)

Share capital

JPY483 million

(6)

Established

December, 2004

3. Outline of the sub-subsidiary to be transferred (ITEC)

(1)

Company name

Itec Co.,Ltd.

(2)

Head office

126-1 Seto, Noda City, Chiba Prefecture

(3)

Name and title of

Tokimune Iwamoto, President

representative

(4)

Major businesses

Mobile telecommunications construction work and electrical construction

work

(5)

Share capital

JPY5 million

(6)

Established

August, 2011

4. Number of shares to be acquired and ownership before and after the acquisition

Number of shares

Number of shares

0

(1)

owned before

Number of voting rights

0

acquisition

Ratio of voting right owned

0%

(2)

Number of shares to

Number of shares

100

be acquired

Number of shares

Number of shares

100

(3)

owned after

Number of voting rights

100

acquisition

Ratio of voting right owned

100%

5. Schedule

(1)

Date of board of

January 29, 2021

directors resolution

(2)

Date of agreement

January 29, 2021

(3)

Date of share transfer

February 1, 2021

6. Future outlook

Through this shares acquisition transaction, ITEC is expected to become a consolidated subsidiary of the Company in 1Q FY12/21. The impact of this matter on consolidated financial results for FY12/21 is negligible.

(Disclaimer with respect to outlook)

The forward-looking statements including financial outlook contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company, and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. Accordingly, the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.

2

[Translation]

(Reference) Consolidated financial forecasts for FY12/20 (announced on November 5, 2020) and consolidated financial results for FY12/19

(Unit: millions of JPY)

Operating

Profit before

Profit for the

Profit

Revenue

attributable to

profit

tax

year

owners of

the Company

FY12/20

365,000

13,750

9,250

4,700

3,850

forecasts

FY12/19

361,249

15,342

13,319

8,975

8,227

results

(Note) As the provisional accounting process related to business combinations was finalized, the consolidated financial statements for FY12/19 have been retroactively adjusted.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Outsourcing Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
